Dallas Galleria Christmas tree is being assembled this week

More than two weeks before Thanksgiving, the famous Galleria Christmas tree is already going up in Dallas.

Officials say it's a nearly week-long procedure to stand up the nearly 100-foot tall tree, billed as the tallest indoor tree in America.

The frame has already been erected and crews are preparing the branches to be attached today. The 10,000 ornaments will go up Wednesday.

The half-million lights will be tested by the end of the week. However, the center's famed Grand Tree Lightings marked by an ice-skating show and a fireworks finale, will be at noon on Friday, November 25.

