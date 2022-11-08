ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

gogriffs.com

Women's Basketball Rallies to Defeat Buffalo, 57-55

Down eight entering the final quarter of action, the Canisius women's basketball team stormed back to defeat crosstown rival Buffalo, 57-55, thanks to late-game heroics from junior Dani Haskell and sophomore Rhay Porter. In the season opener for both programs, Canisius held a one-point lead with less than ten seconds...
BUFFALO, NY
ysusports.com

Penguins Head to MSU For Final Road Conference Tilt

The Youngstown State football team plays its final road conference game of the season when it visits Missouri State this Saturday in Springfield, Mo. Kickoff for the contest at Plaster Field is set for 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central time. The game is available live on ESPN3, WKBN 570 AM and iHeartRadio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Newton Falls, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The McDonald basketball team will have a game with Newton Falls High School on November 09, 2022, 14:30:00.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 9th

Vindicator file photo / November 3, 1972 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter checks the blood pressure of Sue Casey, student nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, whose pulse is being taken by Jeannette DeCapua, a St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing student. Listening to Mayor Hunter’s heartbeat is Cathy Smotrila of Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing. The young women were candidates 50 years ago for “Outstanding Student Nurse of Eastern Ohio.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Winner selected in 59th District House race

(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Broadway blockbuster coming to Powers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent is coming to Youngstown. Opera Western Reserve, the Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Youngstown Symphony Society are presenting Rent in the Edward W. Powers Auditorium at The DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngtown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE

