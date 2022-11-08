Read full article on original website
gogriffs.com
Women's Basketball Rallies to Defeat Buffalo, 57-55
Down eight entering the final quarter of action, the Canisius women's basketball team stormed back to defeat crosstown rival Buffalo, 57-55, thanks to late-game heroics from junior Dani Haskell and sophomore Rhay Porter. In the season opener for both programs, Canisius held a one-point lead with less than ten seconds...
ysusports.com
Penguins Head to MSU For Final Road Conference Tilt
The Youngstown State football team plays its final road conference game of the season when it visits Missouri State this Saturday in Springfield, Mo. Kickoff for the contest at Plaster Field is set for 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central time. The game is available live on ESPN3, WKBN 570 AM and iHeartRadio.
‘November games are playoffs or no playoffs’: Four straight wins has YSU football team in postseason contention
The Penguins travel to Missouri State this Saturday
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
AAC football all-conference selections announced
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Newton Falls, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Long-time Valley football coach stepping down
Veteran coach Paul Cusick has decided to step down as the head football coach at Crestview High School.
Wylie Cheairs touchdown for Akron Buchtel voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for first round of playoffs
Congratulations to Wylie Cheairs of Akron Buchtel for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week
Local school responds after coaches, fans go after refs during soccer match
A local high school is speaking out after an ugly incident caught on tape at the end of a girls' soccer game.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 9th
Vindicator file photo / November 3, 1972 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter checks the blood pressure of Sue Casey, student nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, whose pulse is being taken by Jeannette DeCapua, a St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing student. Listening to Mayor Hunter’s heartbeat is Cathy Smotrila of Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing. The young women were candidates 50 years ago for “Outstanding Student Nurse of Eastern Ohio.”
27 First News
Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
whbc.com
Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice about 2 p.m. on a North Side sidewalk.
27 First News
Election 2022: Close race ends in projected winner of Ohio’s 64th District
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close race, but voters have a candidate to fill Ohio’s 64th District. The race included two political newcomers. Republican Nick Santucci was victorious over Democrat Vince Peterson, II, according to unofficial voting returns. “It will be the honor of a lifetime...
Youngstown police: Man injured by BB or bullet fragment
It happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Catalina Avenue.
27 First News
Winner selected in 59th District House race
(WKBN) – Voters have picked the Democratic candidate in the race for Ohio’s 59th House District, which also included two Independent candidates. Democrat Lauren McNally received just over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, defeating Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro. McNally is a Youngstown City...
WYTV.com
Broadway blockbuster coming to Powers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent is coming to Youngstown. Opera Western Reserve, the Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Youngstown Symphony Society are presenting Rent in the Edward W. Powers Auditorium at The DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngtown.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
WFMJ.com
Some new and familiar faces elected to state office in the region, Youngstown OH
Election night will lead to some new faces in a couple of local districts for state office. In the 58th district that covers some of Mahoning and Columbiana counties, Incumbent Al Cutrona will serve another term in Columbus. He beat out challenger Bruce Neff. In the 59th district - covering...
