Creativity on display during Festival of the Trees ARC Park fundraiser
The annual Festival of the Trees fundraiser silent auction is underway at the Arc Thrift Shop in downtown Hays, showcasing incredible creativity that results in Christmas decorations featuring an array of bold colors and dramatic themes. Funds from the event will go toward the ARC Park, 3300 Hillcrest Drive, where...
Great Bend pals continue to raise epilepsy awareness
GREAT BEND — November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Blake Sullivan was just 21 years old when he died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) on Oct. 18, 2018, just two weeks shy of November. Four years later, Sully's Foundation is still going strong to raise awareness and help those who suffer from epilepsy. Jack Westhoff graduated from Great Bend High School alongside Sullivan in 2015, and helped create the foundation in 2019.
Midwest Energy grant supports DSNWK's Employment Connections
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, was recently announced as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from Midwest Energy Inc. The grant award will be used to support DSNWK’s efforts to improve storage capacity at its Employment Connections location in Hays. This additional storage will house many of the generous...
Hays alters trash, recycling schedule for Veterans Day
Due to the observance of the Veteran’s Day on Friday, refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. • Refuse/recycling collection for Thursday and Friday will be on Thursday. Set bags out by 7 a.m. on the collection day and keep in mind that the trucks have no...
Hays city offices closed Friday in observance of Veteran's Day
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th in observance of the Veteran's Day holiday.
Celebration of Mosier's life scheduled this month in Hays
There will be a celebration of life for longtime Hays veterinarian Dr. Steve Mosier at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 221 W. 43rd.
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
Subjects wearing ski masks reported around Great Bend daycare
On Nov. 3, the Great Bend Police Department responded to 2324 McKinley Street in referece to suspicious persons. The reporting party stated that a male, wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property, which is an in-home daycare, and was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle, which was running.
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
🏐 FHSU volleyball earns five All-MIAA accolades
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Five student-athletes from the Fort Hays State volleyball team earned recognition on the 2022 All-MIAA awards list, announced Wednesday by the league office. Emily Ellis and Riley Tinder both received second team honors, while Morgan Christiansen, Jaden Daffer and Mykah Eshbaugh were all listed as honorable mention. It's the most all-conference selections for the Tigers since 2016.
Hays native signs to play for D1 Oregon State basketball
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash....
Election 2022: Wasinger runs away with 111th House seat over Hammond
Voters across the nation came out in force — on Election Day and in advance voting — to fuel the results of the highly contested 2022 midterm elections. In the 111th District race in the Kansas Legislature, incumbent state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R- Hays, came out well on top of challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, by a 4,983 to 3,234 vote margin.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
🗳 Wasinger leads Hammond after early, mail ballot count 🗳
After early votes and advance mail ballots came in, the race for the 111th District of the Kansas House were close, withe the incumbent leading the way. Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, garnered 1,462 of the early and mail ballots, with challenger Ed Hammond, D- Hays, receiving 1,302. There were three...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - #3 Tiger women continue non-conference play in South Dakota
No. 3/9 Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (1-1, 0-0 MIAA) vs. Augustana (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) Friday, November 11 • 5:30 p.m. Radio • KAYS (94.3/1400) at Sioux Falls (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) Saturday, November 12 • 3:30 p.m. Radio • KFIX (96.9) The third-ranked Fort Hays State...
🤼Two Indians ranked in preseason coaches poll
Hays High Indians boys wrestling has two wrestlers ranked in the 5A preseason coaches poll out this week. Last season Harley Zimmerman finished 44-4 and finished runner-up at 132 pounds. Zimmerman will open his senior campaign as the top ranked wrestler in 5A 138 pounds. Junior Elijah MCCullough is ranked...
HPD arrest log, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Darwin Armendariz, 19, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 30 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Dann Ermias Isebll, 20, was arrested...
