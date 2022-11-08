ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
Midterm Elections 2022: ‘Moderate’ turnout expected Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Election Day! Many Alabamians are heading to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections, but some officials are saying they do not expect a huge turnout Tuesday. According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are more than 3.6 million registered voters...
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
ADPH: 3 flu-related deaths reported in Alabama this flu season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed three influenza-associated deaths in the state during the current flu season. In the Department’s latest weekly flu report, the following takeaway points were highlighted for the 2022 season thus far:. One pediatric and two non-pediatric flu-related...
State subsidized rehabilitation services available for those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The opioid epidemic is devastating families across Alabama and it seems to be worse almost every day. But, there is help and treatment may be closer than you think. There is a program in the state of Alabama that makes rehab and other treatment programs affordable.
The race to state continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After the first round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs, 22 teams in the North Alabama area survived. As teams prepare for the second round this week, there are four North Alabama teams matched up against each other. Mars Hill travels to Geraldine and Sylvania...
Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control. State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.
Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.
2023 Rock the South lineup announced

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The lineup for Rock the South in Cullman was announced on Thursday with Chris Stapleton headlining the performing artists. Rock the South will be July 20-22, with Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and many other artists performing. Pre-sale tickets are available now with ticket...
New Cullman skate park to open Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday in Cullman as Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveil a new skate park. The park is located between the police station and Depot Park on 2nd Ave. Northeast. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m....
Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.

