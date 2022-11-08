A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.

