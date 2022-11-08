Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
KCTV 5
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas police identified
Kansas City Missouri police identified the suspect shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas officer after shooting at police Wednesday.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
Man shot, killed by KCKPD after shooting at officers
A man was shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer after opening fire at police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KMBC.com
KCK police looking for endangered 63-year-old last seen in his vintage truck
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Police say Paul Thrasher may be in danger or in need of medical assistance. KCKPD says Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, left home Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, to take a drive...
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police share tips to help deter potential intruders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates found property crimes, such as home burglaries, are up across the country. Kansas City is one of the top targets. So, KMBC set out to find some easy things we can all do to encourage potential intruders to stay away. The first...
