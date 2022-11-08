ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Hays Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
MAYETTA, KS
KCTV 5

Firefighter dies in Thursday evening car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was involved in a car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Adam Williams was driving on Route E about 6:30 p.m., just west of Missouri Highway 23 when his 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 drove off the road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
