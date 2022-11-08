The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I hit a drive into a fenced-in area that houses a water pump. I could identify my ball but not retrieve it. The area is inside the course’s boundary, so it’s not OB. What’s the right ruling? — James Schandua, San Antonio, Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO