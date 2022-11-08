Read full article on original website
Rules Guy: What do you do when you can identify your ball but can’t retrieve it?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I hit a drive into a fenced-in area that houses a water pump. I could identify my ball but not retrieve it. The area is inside the course’s boundary, so it’s not OB. What’s the right ruling? — James Schandua, San Antonio, Texas.
How aligning your eyes properly is the hidden secret to making more putts
It might sound surprising, but most amateur golfers don’t even look at the hole correctly when they address their putt. But the Putting Mirror from Short Game Gains is out to fix that problem. SGG founder Fredrik Lindblom demonstrates how to use it. All of our market picks are...
