Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

 3 days ago
BERLIN — (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal.

German company Elmos said late Monday that it was informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” The ministry previously “had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved,” Elmos added.

Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. The planned 85 million-euro (dollar) sale was announced in December.

The change comes as Germany struggles with the extent it should allow Chinese companies to invest in Europe's biggest economy.

The Cabinet, which will hold its weekly meeting Wednesday, reached a compromise late last month after officials argued over whether to allow China's COSCO to take a 35% stake in a container terminal at the Hamburg port.

Members of two junior parties in the governing coalition opposed that deal while Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, downplayed its significance.

COSCO was cleared to take a stake below 25%, with a threshold above that allowing an investor can block a company’s decisions.

Scholz traveled to Beijing last week, becoming the first leader from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to meet President Xi Jinping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit, coming shortly after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at home, drew some criticism at home.

Scholz is encouraging companies to diversify but not discouraging business with China. He said before the trip that "we don't want decoupling from China" but that "we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification."

Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
WSOC Charlotte

Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Tens of thousands in Warsaw marched peacefully Friday in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups that included some anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union slogans. The march is controversial because it’s led by far-right groups and has included violence and white...
WSOC Charlotte

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK — (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company's bankruptcy filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Sally Beauty announces it will close 350 stores in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced Thursday that it will close 350 stores in the United States. According to the company, the closures will take place in December. Sally Beauty Supply sells hair care, nail supplies and beauty store supplies. The company that owns Sally Beauty Supply, Sally Beauty Holdings, has more...
WSOC Charlotte

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will...
WSOC Charlotte

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs

Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
WSOC Charlotte

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The aid comes as the vote counting from Tuesday's election...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance.
WSOC Charlotte

Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
WSOC Charlotte

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

