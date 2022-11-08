Lunar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos of November’s ‘blood moon’
Skygazers received a special treat early Tuesday as November’s full moon, aka the “beaver moon,” coincided with a total lunar eclipse, or “blood moon,” according to Space.com.
Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #BloodMoon and #LunarEclipse. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Colebrook, Connecticut
Photo by @smphoto_ig, Instagram
2. Wilkes County, North Carolina
Photo by @luffman_farms, Instagram
3. Norton, Ohio
Photo by @pedalstomper78, Instagram
4. Joplin, Missouri
Photo by @dereklivingston.jpg, Instagram
5. Washington, D.C.
Photo by @philliefan99, Instagram
6. Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Photo by @gmacdon, Instagram
7. Tokyo, Japan
Photo by @trigger.shutter, Instagram
8. Sydney, Australia
Photo by @aprettyplacetobe, Instagram
9. Adelaide, Australia
Photo by @benheide_photography, Instagram
10. Devonport, Tasmania, Australia
Photo by @ruslihashim__, Instagram
