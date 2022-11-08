ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Turkey giveaway at Allentown store

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Khanisa's Pudding Bar Debuts at Downtown Allentown Market

“It has truly been a tenacious journey,” says co-owner Sean Darby of the business’s last few years, which culminated in a transition from Easton to Allentown. “Our final decision came from being in a position of need. Needing to take care of family, to provide the Khanisa’s experience for all of our customers.” Khanisa’s pudding bar landed at the Downtown Allentown Market in October 2022, offering the majority of the items from their previous menu. “Milkshakes and waffles are going to become a standard, where other flavors like Sweet Potato Pie and Red Velvet will become seasonal items.” New to the menu are their alcohol-infused puddings, which Darby promises will be amazing. This fall, he recommends trying the waffle sundae and the hot chocolate, both of which can also be purchased as mixes for at-home enjoyment.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting Penny Auction

SOUDERTON, pa. -- The Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting its annual Penny Auction Saturday. It will take place at the firehouse on Second Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be food available for purchase and door prizes. All...
SOUDERTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
WYOMISSING, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday

BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament

A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
BETHLEHEM, PA

