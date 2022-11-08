“It has truly been a tenacious journey,” says co-owner Sean Darby of the business’s last few years, which culminated in a transition from Easton to Allentown. “Our final decision came from being in a position of need. Needing to take care of family, to provide the Khanisa’s experience for all of our customers.” Khanisa’s pudding bar landed at the Downtown Allentown Market in October 2022, offering the majority of the items from their previous menu. “Milkshakes and waffles are going to become a standard, where other flavors like Sweet Potato Pie and Red Velvet will become seasonal items.” New to the menu are their alcohol-infused puddings, which Darby promises will be amazing. This fall, he recommends trying the waffle sundae and the hot chocolate, both of which can also be purchased as mixes for at-home enjoyment.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO