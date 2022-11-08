Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos to open 2nd location in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for Latin-fusion cuisine is nearing completion in downtown Bethlehem. Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. "We are shooting for early December,"...
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
WFMZ-TV Online
Turkey giveaway at Allentown store
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Khanisa's Pudding Bar Debuts at Downtown Allentown Market
“It has truly been a tenacious journey,” says co-owner Sean Darby of the business’s last few years, which culminated in a transition from Easton to Allentown. “Our final decision came from being in a position of need. Needing to take care of family, to provide the Khanisa’s experience for all of our customers.” Khanisa’s pudding bar landed at the Downtown Allentown Market in October 2022, offering the majority of the items from their previous menu. “Milkshakes and waffles are going to become a standard, where other flavors like Sweet Potato Pie and Red Velvet will become seasonal items.” New to the menu are their alcohol-infused puddings, which Darby promises will be amazing. This fall, he recommends trying the waffle sundae and the hot chocolate, both of which can also be purchased as mixes for at-home enjoyment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting Penny Auction
SOUDERTON, pa. -- The Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting its annual Penny Auction Saturday. It will take place at the firehouse on Second Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be food available for purchase and door prizes. All...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday
BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament
A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
Pennsburg Coffee-Hoagie Fans Getting Goosebumps over New Wawa Opening
A new Pennsburg Wawa — the iconic local brand’s 32nd chain-wide opening of 2022 —welcomed its first customers today, Nov. 10. The convenience store’s latest Montgomery County expansion was announced by The Reporter. The new quick-stop staple is at 2100 Northgate Boulevard in Upper Hanover Township.
Chase through Bethlehem ends when driver crashes stolen car at Payrow Plaza, police say
A police chase early Saturday through northside Bethlehem ended when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed in Payrow Plaza, according to a police affidavit. The plaza, where Bethlehem’s Christmas tree is displayed every year, is between City Hall and the library — and directly above Bethlehem police headquarters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
These Bucks County Wedding Venues Are Perfect Spots of Your Special Day in a Woodsy Setting
Several Bucks County venues recently made the list for some of the best wedding spots for those looking for a natural touch to their special day. Kayla Cotter wrote about the venues in Philadelphia Magazine. Ash Mill Farm Bed and Breakfast, located in Doylestown, is a 10-acre sheep farm that...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Comments / 1