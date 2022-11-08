ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 The River

Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!. Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Fall storm affects the Northland

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 10, 2022. A messy fall storm will continue to affect the Northland today into Friday and Winter Storm and Ice Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over northern Minnesota. Significant icing is expected over portions of the Arrowhead with heavy snowfall expected over far north-central Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin

Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
MAPLE, WI
FOX 21 Online

3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
DULUTH, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

The Edmund Fitzgerald started its tragic journey 47 years ago today

LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - It was 47 years ago today that the Edmund Fitzgerald was being loaded with 26,000 tons of iron ore, prepped for what would become her doomed final voyage. Once the largest ship on the Great Lakes, the 728-foot Fitzgerald left Superior, Wisconsin at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 9, 1975. Her crew planned to cross Lake Superior to deliver the load at Detroit’s Zug Island.
SUPERIOR, WI
trfradio.com

Snow and Ice Contributed to Single Vehicle Accident

Snow and ice covered roads contributed to a single vehicle accident where a Mcgregor area woman was injured in Aitkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Fayth Lynn Nelson, 36, was injured when the southbound 2000 Chevy Silverado she was driving left Highway 169, at 405th Lane in Morrison Township and entered the ditch.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
96.7 The River

Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
CARLTON, MN
Fun 104.3

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
