Related
Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday
DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!. Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location
DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
boreal.org
Fall storm affects the Northland
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 10, 2022. A messy fall storm will continue to affect the Northland today into Friday and Winter Storm and Ice Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over northern Minnesota. Significant icing is expected over portions of the Arrowhead with heavy snowfall expected over far north-central Minnesota.
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
FOX 21 Online
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
The Edmund Fitzgerald started its tragic journey 47 years ago today
LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - It was 47 years ago today that the Edmund Fitzgerald was being loaded with 26,000 tons of iron ore, prepped for what would become her doomed final voyage. Once the largest ship on the Great Lakes, the 728-foot Fitzgerald left Superior, Wisconsin at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 9, 1975. Her crew planned to cross Lake Superior to deliver the load at Detroit’s Zug Island.
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
trfradio.com
Snow and Ice Contributed to Single Vehicle Accident
Snow and ice covered roads contributed to a single vehicle accident where a Mcgregor area woman was injured in Aitkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Fayth Lynn Nelson, 36, was injured when the southbound 2000 Chevy Silverado she was driving left Highway 169, at 405th Lane in Morrison Township and entered the ditch.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
FOX 21 Online
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant
DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. Four men between the ages 20...
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
