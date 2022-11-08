Read full article on original website
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Voters Choose April Graves as Mayor
Brooklyn Center voters chose April Graves as their next mayor, unseating incumbent Mayor Mike Elliott. Graves won with 54 percent of the vote to Elliott’s 46 percent. In Elliott’s first term in office, the city saw unprecedented challenges. Businesses and public facilities had to adjust to changing COVID regulations.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
This Minnesota Mother Lost Her Child Twice, But There Is A Happy Ending
MOTHER LOSES HER DAUGHTER - TWICE. Jennifer Rucci has been through pain that no one should ever have to endure. Jennifer lost her only child, a daughter, at just 3 weeks old in 2007. Recently, she lost her daughter again, when someone broke into her car and stole the box containing Sophie's ashes, along with other items in the vehicle.
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota
The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids City Council Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The two incumbents have won re-election in the city of Sauk Rapids. Jason Ellering and Ellen Thronson will retain their seats with 35 percent and 28 percent of the votes. There were other candidates in the race.
Foley in Pictures [GALLERY]
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
