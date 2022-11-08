ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Trendy Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale One Year After Opening

After opening up just one year ago, a popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is on the market. Many Hudson Valley restaurants have had a tough time navigating their business during the pandemic. Businesses that have been successful for decades had a tough time adjusting to the "new normal" and keeping afloat. Newer businesses, however, that opened during the pandemic are flourishing. Restaurants built for takeout, social distancing and operated with customers' new expectations in mind have been doing great.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business

They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
KERHONKSON, NY
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs

We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
RYE, NY
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie

The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
