While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
Trendy Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale One Year After Opening
After opening up just one year ago, a popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is on the market. Many Hudson Valley restaurants have had a tough time navigating their business during the pandemic. Businesses that have been successful for decades had a tough time adjusting to the "new normal" and keeping afloat. Newer businesses, however, that opened during the pandemic are flourishing. Restaurants built for takeout, social distancing and operated with customers' new expectations in mind have been doing great.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
3 Hudson Valley Malls Extend Shopping Hours For 2022 Holiday
Have you already started your holiday shopping? Have you made a plan? Which stores you are going to shop at? Which day of the week or which weekend are you going to head out and get all of it done?. While there are a lot of people who still love...
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh closing its doors
Mike Kelly, owner of the Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh, says the toll of the pandemic made it impossible to recover and stay open.
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
westchesterfamily.com
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
NBC New York
Got a Spare 35-Foot Spruce? This Hudson Valley City Wants Yours for Christmas — But Only if It's Blue
Why does this sound like a Charlie Brown special? At least this one won't be made of aluminum -- or pink. Newburgh is looking for a Christmas tree -- and the city in New York's Orange County has a few requirements. Does yours meet their specs? Specifically, Newburgh is looking...
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
94.3 Lite FM
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for a hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone through the night in freezing temperatures but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Catskill Business Donates to Help Launch Victim Advocate Program
When you think of Resorts World Catskills, you probably think of gambling, performances, and vacation getaways. Now, it is time to also consider advocacy, if you didn't already. Resorts World Catskills Donates to Fearless! Hudson Valley. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Resorts World Catskills announced a donation of...
Hudson Valley Residents Must Stop Letting Dogs Poop Inside Cemetery
Local police are asking the public for dog owners to stop allowing dogs to poop inside a Hudson Valley cemetery. Police warn they will make arrests soon. This week the Rosendale Police Department informed the public after receiving several complaints about dogs pooping inside an Ulster County cemetery. Hudson Valley...
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
