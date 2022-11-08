Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo talks season 5 new character hopes
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has discussed his hopes for the hit Netflix show's upcoming fifth and final season. While promoting his new animated Netflix movie My Father's Dragon with his co-star Jacob Tremblay, the Dustin Henderson actor told Digital Spy:. "Onwards and upwards is, honestly, what I can only...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms official details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed more details of Amy Mitchell's self-harm storyline. Show bosses have been working with charities on the emotional new plot, which began subtly last month when Amy appeared to be hiding something from her stepmum Denise Fox. Next week's episodes will see the storyline become...
digitalspy.com
Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet in first look at new TV drama
Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet is returning to TV in the upcoming Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth – and now we have a first look at her latest project. Winslet stars alongside her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton (whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton) in the upcoming show, with the photo below giving us our first look at the two in character.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star warns that episodes are big this Christmas
Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker who plays Manpreet Sharma has warned us that we are in for a bumpy ride this Christmas. Yeah right, I will believe it when I see it. When Emmerdale bosses and casts say that some big episodes coming up, I don't take them too serious now after that flashforward week and that dreadful storm.
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis shares why she felt it was the right time to leave soap
Rose Ayling-Ellis has opened up about her time as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders. The actress joined the soap in 2020, leaving earlier this year with her character moving to Scotland. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy after being named a BAFTA Breakthrough creative of 2022, Rose discussed whether she felt she...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss confirms new story for the Slater family
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased a tough story ahead for the Slater family. A new storyline will see Stacey and her loved ones hit by a brand new challenge, which will see them struggling through the winter months. In a recent chat with Inside Soap, Clenshaw...
digitalspy.com
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
digitalspy.com
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
digitalspy.com
MAFS UK's Pjay Finch reveals which castmate he actually wanted to be paired up with
Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch has revealed which castmate he wished he had been coupled up with. Pjay was paired with Jess Potter during his time on the reality dating show, but the couple amicably broke off their relationship before the series ended. Despite remaining good friends...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs disturbing Hope Stape scenes as she makes big discovery
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired disturbing Hope Stape scenes as the spectre of John Stape looms large once again. Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs have been struggling to protect Hope from the publication of a tell-all, true-crime book all about the murderous exploits of her father John.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big reveal features surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. We knew before its release that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wouldn't recast T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in August 2020. It left one big mystery hanging over the MCU sequel as could it be a Black Panther sequel without somebody in the suit?...
digitalspy.com
2023 Series confirmed with 18 candidates
BBC have conformed the return of the apprentice with 18 Candidates this time. The BBC’s award-winning business show, The Apprentice, will return to our screens for a 17th series in 2023. With more candidates and tasks overseas, as well as in the UK, this series is set to be bigger and better than ever.
digitalspy.com
Owen - Is he Gullible or a Reality show Genius?
Call me a cynic, but I’m not sure I’m buying Owen’s nice but dim persona. He reeks of agent training - “pretend to be a bit stupid Owen and you’ll be Joey Essex 2.0”. Financially it’s better for Owen to have a defined role...
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
digitalspy.com
The English
A new Western drama starts tonight on BBC Two at 9 pm. It stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_English_(TV_series) I have it set to records. Looks really interesting and getting great reviews. I knew nothing about it, will definitely watch. Must be quite niche as it's on BBC2 not...
digitalspy.com
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?
Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
digitalspy.com
Broadcast vs Streaming, it's a jungle out there....
First official viewing figures for The Crown on Netflix are in.... Netflix joined ratings system Barb last week, meaning viewing figures for the streaming giant's UK audience are available for the first time. About 1.1 million people saw at least one episode of The Crown's season five on TV sets...
Comments / 0