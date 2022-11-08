Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
ELECTION 2022: Stark, Judicial Winners
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Stark County, Janet Creighton retains her seat on the Board of Commissioners, while Michelle Cordova will be the new judge of the county Family Court. Andrew King and Craig Baldwin were elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals. King’s win...
wksu.org
In Akron, democracy in action
The midterm election is officially behind us, and I know I’m not the only one who’s relieved that my nightly TV viewing is no longer soured with smear campaigns and vicious political advertisements. (The holiday shopping ads that took their place are also stress-inducing, but at least the background music is catchier.)
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
Democrat Emilia Sykes wins hotly contested 13th district congressional race
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron on Tuesday defeated Republican North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a newly reconfigured congressional district that includes all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County, and northern Stark County. Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of...
‘Red wave’ hits Valley again, councilwoman says
Although the much-predicted "red wave" of Republican candidates across the country has not materialized yet, some are wondering if that phenomenon did happen here in the Valley Tuesday.
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Democratic candidates sweep Summit County Council races
AKRON, Ohio – Democratic candidates won the at-large and District 6 Summit County Council races on Tuesday. Voters selected Erin Dickinson, John A. Donofrio and Elizabeth Walters to fill at-large seats for full terms and Christine Wiedie Higham to fill an unexpired term in District 6 ending in 2024.
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
mahoningmatters.com
ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley
In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
spectrumnews1.com
Issue 10 has passed in Akron, so what’s next?
AKRON, Ohio — Voters in Akron approved Issue 10 at the polls on Tuesday, beginning the process of creating a citizen police oversight board. Akron voted yes on Issue 10, creating a citizen police oversight board. City leaders are now tasked with getting any legislation passed for the charter...
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Guernsey County. Republican Cory Johnson earned a position as auditor with 72% of the vote. Democrat Miranda Miser earned 28% of the vote. Voters in Guernsey County approved a Senior Center Levy...
As levy fails, local school district left with outdated building concerns
Election night was bad news for many Northeast Ohio school districts, including the Nordonia Hills Public Schools in Northern Summit County. Voters said "no" to a bond issue creating new schools, which would have been not only more modern, but more handicap accessible.
Cuyahoga County voters pass Cleveland Metroparks issue 5
Voters in Cuyahoga County have passed issue 5, which is a 2.7 mill levy replacement for the Metroparks.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Portage County general election results for November 8, 2022
Here are the latest unofficial election results for Portage County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Portage County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
whbc.com
Canton Health Gets Big Grant for Republic Air Monitoring
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health’s Air Pollution Control Division will be able to do even more air monitoring near the Republic Steel Plant on 8th Street NE, even going to residents’ homes. A $300,000 EPA grant will access equipment that will...
Comments / 0