Stark County, OH

Related
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: Stark, Judicial Winners

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Stark County, Janet Creighton retains her seat on the Board of Commissioners, while Michelle Cordova will be the new judge of the county Family Court. Andrew King and Craig Baldwin were elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals. King’s win...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

In Akron, democracy in action

The midterm election is officially behind us, and I know I’m not the only one who’s relieved that my nightly TV viewing is no longer soured with smear campaigns and vicious political advertisements. (The holiday shopping ads that took their place are also stress-inducing, but at least the background music is catchier.)
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley

In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Issue 10 has passed in Akron, so what’s next?

AKRON, Ohio — Voters in Akron approved Issue 10 at the polls on Tuesday, beginning the process of creating a citizen police oversight board. Akron voted yes on Issue 10, creating a citizen police oversight board. City leaders are now tasked with getting any legislation passed for the charter...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Portage County general election results for November 8, 2022

Here are the latest unofficial election results for Portage County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Portage County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
whbc.com

Canton Health Gets Big Grant for Republic Air Monitoring

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health’s Air Pollution Control Division will be able to do even more air monitoring near the Republic Steel Plant on 8th Street NE, even going to residents’ homes. A $300,000 EPA grant will access equipment that will...
CANTON, OH

