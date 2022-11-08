ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No change to Executive Council, state Senate partisan makeup

CONCORD — New Hampshire's incumbent executive councilors won re-election Tuesday, and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will. Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4-to-1 GOP controlled council.
Bolduc concedes at election night party in Manchester

Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
