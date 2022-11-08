ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Maura Healey win makes history as Massachusetts gets even bluer

For the first time ever, Massachusetts voters have chosen a woman as their next governor and elected a Black woman to statewide office. Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s current attorney general and newly minted governor-elect, will also be the first openly gay governor of Massachusetts and is the first lesbian to be elected governor in the United States (Tina Kotek, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Oregon, could be the second to break that barrier.) Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, and Libertarian Kevin Reed.
Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell made history for women in Massachusetts. What's next?

Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey made history Tuesday not only as the first woman elected to the top job in the Commonwealth, but also as the first out lesbian elected governor in the U.S. It was one of several history-making results from yesterday's election. Erin O'Brien, associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about what the election means. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
