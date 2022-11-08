Read full article on original website
Related
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
wgbh.org
Maura Healey win makes history as Massachusetts gets even bluer
For the first time ever, Massachusetts voters have chosen a woman as their next governor and elected a Black woman to statewide office. Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s current attorney general and newly minted governor-elect, will also be the first openly gay governor of Massachusetts and is the first lesbian to be elected governor in the United States (Tina Kotek, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Oregon, could be the second to break that barrier.) Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, and Libertarian Kevin Reed.
5 things to expect from Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey shattered barriers Tuesday night as she became the first openly gay person and woman to be elected governor of the commonwealth. Together with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, the pair forge the state’s first all-female executive ticket. Once they are sworn...
wgbh.org
Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell made history for women in Massachusetts. What's next?
Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey made history Tuesday not only as the first woman elected to the top job in the Commonwealth, but also as the first out lesbian elected governor in the U.S. It was one of several history-making results from yesterday's election. Erin O'Brien, associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about what the election means. This transcript has been lightly edited.
wgbh.org
Healey's barrier-breaking win the next chapter in a career built on law and basketball
Massachusetts voters for the first time Tuesday elected a woman and an openly gay person to be their governor — a history-making win for Attorney General Maura Healey eight years after she burst onto the state’s political scene as a newcomer who beat the party establishment. "Tonight I...
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep
BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Attorney General Healey will likely be the Governor of Massachusetts, Democrats & Republicans set to back her
A new poll has shown that Democratic voters are set to back Attorney General Healey for her race as the Governor of Massachusetts, and Republicans could also support her. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who happens to be a Democratic choice for the governor race.Greater Boston Chamber / Flickr.
Midterm Election: Massachusetts Governor
Maura Healey is the projected winner of the Governor race in Massachusetts, NBC reports.
Massachusetts votes no on Ballot Question 3 (Alcohol licenses), AP says
Massachusetts citizens voted no on Ballot Question 3, rejecting an effort to double the combined number of licenses for supermarkets and convenience stores selling alcoholic beverages from nine to 18. The Associated Press called the result at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Ballot Question 3 would have gradually raised the...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
hot969boston.com
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
How to apply for REAL ID in Massachusetts
Beginning May 3rd of next year, Americans over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly domestically.
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
Comments / 0