66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO