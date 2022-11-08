Read full article on original website
Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
De Queen PD searching for murder suspect
The De Queen Police Dept is seeking the public’s help in locating a De Queen man suspected of shooting two men earlier this evening, one of whom has since passed away from his injuries. The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old Armando Arce. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
Hope woman arrested for intent to deliver fentanyl
41-year-old Danielle Newer was arrested on November 4 by agents with the 8th North Task Force. Agents located 34 pills believed to be fentanyl at a residence in the 2200 block of East 23rd Street, as well as two shotguns, a handgun, and an AR-15. Agents also seized a small...
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Nov. 9
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
POLICE: 18-year-old dead after shooting in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 7, around 5 p.m., Atlanta Police Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 200 block of Pecan Lane. The victim, Brandon Sprayberry, 18, was located by officers while laying in the yard of the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. He succumbed to his […]
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
Danielle Newer Charged With Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drugs and Firearms
On 4 November 2022, Agents of the 8th North Task Force executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of East 23rd Street. The Agents located thirty-four pills that are believed to be fentanyl. The Agents also located four firearms inside the trailer. two shotguns, an AR15 and a handgun. Agents also recovered a small amount of marijuana, a set of digital scales, small zip style baggies, a fake book that contained three hundred dollars, an iPhone 11 and ammunition. These items were seized pursuant to the search and seizure warrant.
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County. Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land. The victim...
SIM Cards, Cigarettes & Candy Among FCI Inmate’s Contraband
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was caught with a large cache of prohibited items stowed in his cell at the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April has pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison. Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, faces up to a year in federal prison on each of the...
Taylor Parker Sentenced to death and sent to death row
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. Parker’s sentence was delivered by the jury in New Boston after 90 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutor Kelly Crisp in closing statements brought tears to the eyes of people in...
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction
NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
Man indicted for crash that left one dead, boy injured
42-year-old Christopher Telles was arrested by police on September 2 after authorities responded to the scene of the accident. According to police, Telles’ 2015 Dodge Ram and another vehicle were both facing opposite directions in the southbound lane of Stateline Avenue. Marolin Gardner, the driver of the other vehicle,...
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
