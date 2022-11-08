Read full article on original website
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor
TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
Veterans Day Parade And Downtown Live Going On This Weekend In Texarkana
Veteran's Day parade and great art events including Downtown Live are some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. This Veterans Day is full of stuff to do and great Veterans specials you can take advantage of. And of course, thank you to all of our veterans for your service.
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown re-elected
The numbers are in, and Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown will serve another term.
TxDOT will hold event for National Seat belt Day
In the first half of 2022, over half of those killed in crashes in our region were not buckled up. The Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign to help end the streak of daily deaths that has plagued our state for over 22 years continues with an event urging motorists to buckle up on National Seat Belt Day. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, November 14, at the Texarkana Travel Information Center located at 1200 West I-30.
Redwater Fine Arts teacher receives grant
Deaton will use the grant to purchase additional controllers for the RES Piano Lab.
Hope Public Schools set board meeting
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 at the High School Auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
L-E to hold Thanksgiving Community Feast
The menu includes chicken and dressing, corn, green beans, and dessert. $5 donations will be accepted, and will go toward the People's Free Food Program.
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan's front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported.
Midterm election results in for the Ark-La-Tex
In Texarkana, Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown has won his bid for re-election against opponent Tederal Jefferson. In Arkansas, Representative Bruce Westerman has won another term. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Governor of the Natural State, making her the first woman to hold the position. Senator John Boozman was re-elected as well.
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex school district used Friday, Nov. 11 as an opportunity to stress the importance of Veterans Day with the help of what leaders say are modern day heroes. A sea of flags filled the hallways Friday morning at Genoa Central Elementary School as a group...
Ashdown to hold 31st annual Lighting of the Courthouse
There will be performances by Two Rivers Museum, Carolers and Cindy Woolsey, Mary Lansdell, and the Bradley Music Studio. Hot Chocolate and cookies will be provided.
South Arkansas weather will turn wetter and much cooler this weekend
South Arkansas residents may expect a big turn in the weather in the coming hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Four State region from the west through the day today. Magnolia's high temperature will reach near 65 today. The chance of rain is 80 percent.
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
$189 million TISD Bond Passes
Texarkana ISD voters passed Propositions A and B of the Texarkana ISD proposed 2022 Bond Program, approving the $189 million package to address aging facilities, safety and security, new buses, and career and technical education. The approved bond package provides funding to construct a new replacement elementary school, a new...
Redwater students bring home awards in Scholastic Broadcasting Video Competition
Zoe Knighton and Leighla Pearcy competed against 230 students from 22 schools across six states in the annual event. Pearcy also took home first place in the "Five Second Film - Novice Contest" for her film production.
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
