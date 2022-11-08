ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man with more than $3.3 billion in illegally obtained Bitcoin convicted of fraud

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man has pleaded guilty to using a market on the dark web to illegally obtain more than $3 billion in Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors say investigators raided 32-year-old James Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676.17851897 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion. At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grand jury indicts alleged Midtown shooter, new details emerge

ATLANTA - A Fulton County grand jury has formally indicted the woman accused of a series of shootings that shut down Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 22. Raissa Kengne, 34, now faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, Kengne opened...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer

The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Santiago Anibal Mendez-Becerra a/k/a Santiago A. Mendez Becerra late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 27th day of October, 2022 Name: Rose M. Sifuentes Title: Administrator Address: 1724 Hill Street NE, Conyers, Ga 30012 908-85923 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing

ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door, authorities announced Monday. Brianna Grier's family and civil rights leaders, including the Rev....
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy