Ga. man with more than $3.3 billion in illegally obtained Bitcoin convicted of fraud
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man has pleaded guilty to using a market on the dark web to illegally obtain more than $3 billion in Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors say investigators raided 32-year-old James Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676.17851897 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion. At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history.
fox5atlanta.com
Grand jury indicts alleged Midtown shooter, new details emerge
ATLANTA - A Fulton County grand jury has formally indicted the woman accused of a series of shootings that shut down Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 22. Raissa Kengne, 34, now faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, Kengne opened...
Embattled former Clayton County sheriff will get his pension | Here's how much he'll get paid
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be getting his pension. Hill was issued his first pension payment last week, according to a member of the county pension board 11Alive talked with on Thursday. A federal jury found Hill guilty last month on six of...
The Citizen Online
Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer
The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
Woman shot after dispute involving rent, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex overnight, officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 396 Brownlee Road for a person shot call in Southwest Atlanta just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Attorney Files Motion To Dismiss RICO Case, Accuses D.A. Of “Egregious” Misconduct: Report
Young Thug’s attorney accuses the District Attorney of “egregious misconduct” for obtaining a “sham” grand jury subpoena. Young Thug’s attorney is working hard to establish his client’s innocence in the RICO case against YSL. However, the latest development is what they’re hoping will lead to a dismissal.
Manager stabbed at Mall of Georgia Macy’s says he was fired for trying to stop the robbery
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man stabbed during a robbery at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia in September says he was fired for violating company policy by intervening in the crime. “Everything I did was to protect the people in that store,” said David Walker, who...
16-year-old shot while breaking into cars near GSU now facing charges
ATLANTA — Police say a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while breaking into cars near Georgia State University. The teenager is now facing charges, but he did not go to jail. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes found out why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars. A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman indicted in shooting that killed two, injured a third and sent Midtown Atlanta into panic
ATLANTA — The woman accused in a shooting earlier this year that killed two people, seriously injured a third and sent Midtown Atlanta into a panic has now been formally indicted. The indictment against Raissa Kengne includes a slew of charges, including two counts of felony murder, two counts...
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman says McDonald's employee sprayed mace, assaulted her over special order
ATLANTA - A woman says she and her friends were assaulted by McDonald’s employees outside the restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident on Northside Drive. The woman says she simply wanted a cheeseburger. "It was all on the clock. None of them...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Santiago Anibal Mendez-Becerra a/k/a Santiago A. Mendez Becerra late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 27th day of October, 2022 Name: Rose M. Sifuentes Title: Administrator Address: 1724 Hill Street NE, Conyers, Ga 30012 908-85923 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing
ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
Citrus County Chronicle
No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door, authorities announced Monday. Brianna Grier's family and civil rights leaders, including the Rev....
Surveillance video shows shooting that killed brother and sister watching TV
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New video obtained by Channel 2 shows the moment gunfire rang out, leaving a pair of siblings watching TV dead. More than 30 shots were fired into the house. Bullets went through walls, windows and even some of the solar panels on the roof of the Olde St. home in Stone Mountain.
