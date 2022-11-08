CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried the Bulldogs to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State Friday night on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.

