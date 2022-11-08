ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Horrifying moment man, 39, falls to his death while ziplining in Brazil - lawyer for victim's family claims support beams were not properly set up

The lawyer of a 39-year-old man who was killed while ziplining at a beach in northeastern Brazil of Ceará has accused the private operator of negligence. Sergio Lima was filming himself sliding down the zip line cable at Canoa Quebra beach in the municipality of Aracati on October 10 when one of the wood beams collapsed and sent him plunging as his girlfriend watched in horror.
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
Dog found with human head in its mouth — with cartel message nearby

Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.Officials in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an ATM booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday. The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a...
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

