San Francisco’s beloved Deck the Halls pop-up bar returns to Cow Hollow for its sixth season from November 25-December 25! After a successful run last year serving up flaming Krampus shots in a joyful space aglow with Christmas lights, Deck the Halls is upping the ante with three distinct locations on Union Street. All locations will serve food until 9pm from their own different seasonal menus, and there will be special selfie and photo op stations for guests to enjoy. Think fun festive cocktails like the Polar Expresso Martini and the glittery Tinsel Spritz. Deck the Halls has also once again partnered with Toys for Tots for its annual toy drive, and guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of the locations will get a free order of tater tots. All three bars are free to the public; 21+; and first-come, first-served. This quirky and colorful bar is adorned with festive lights, holiday trees, snow globes, stockings, and just about everything else that’s even remotely Christmassy. Wear your tackiest holiday sweater and prepare to indulge in holiday-themed shots, cocktails, and comfort food.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO