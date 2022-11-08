Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
SF’s Filipino Christmas Crawl Showcases Art, Food, And Cultural Exhibits
San Francisco will soon welcome Halo Halo Holidays on December 10 from 11am-8pm across SOMA Pilipinas. The event will celebrate Christmas Filipino-style with plenty of art and cultural exhibits, amazing food, the Parol Lantern Festival, and a DJ party, among other things. Here’s a list of activities to look out for: The Parol Lantern Festival at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is a tradition centered around Filipino Parols, which are luminous Christmas lanterns in the shape of a five-pointed star. The event will feature a display of stunning commissioned Parols, cultural performances, and some seasonal treats to enjoy. As for the afterparty at Executive Order, guests can bring cans of food and toys to donate to the charity drive.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
SF’s ‘Deck The Halls’ Pop-Up Bar Returns With Holiday Drinks And Bites
San Francisco’s beloved Deck the Halls pop-up bar returns to Cow Hollow for its sixth season from November 25-December 25! After a successful run last year serving up flaming Krampus shots in a joyful space aglow with Christmas lights, Deck the Halls is upping the ante with three distinct locations on Union Street. All locations will serve food until 9pm from their own different seasonal menus, and there will be special selfie and photo op stations for guests to enjoy. Think fun festive cocktails like the Polar Expresso Martini and the glittery Tinsel Spritz. Deck the Halls has also once again partnered with Toys for Tots for its annual toy drive, and guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of the locations will get a free order of tater tots. All three bars are free to the public; 21+; and first-come, first-served. This quirky and colorful bar is adorned with festive lights, holiday trees, snow globes, stockings, and just about everything else that’s even remotely Christmassy. Wear your tackiest holiday sweater and prepare to indulge in holiday-themed shots, cocktails, and comfort food.
After Anonymous Donation, 21 San Francisco Museums Offer Free Admission Weekend
Thanks to an anonymous donation, 21 museums in San Francisco will offer free admission during the weekend of December 3, reported Datebook. The city, which is commonly associated with the tech industry, has reportedly struggled to come bounce back after Covid caused many workers to stop going into their offices. With a 20 percent office vacancy rate that has only kept climbing, the city seems emptier than it was back in 2019. Leaders at art institutions see the event, known as the San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, as a way to bring citizens back together. “The San Francisco Free Museum...
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon
At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
KQED
A Wedding Behind the Walls of San Quentin
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. On this week's show, we're sharing an episode of the KALW podcast Uncuffed, which is made by inmate journalists at Solano State Prison and San Quentin State Prison. A prison might not be the first...
JFK Drive To Remain Car-Free After Voters Reject Prop I
The election results are in and SF voters have decided to keep Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive permanently car-free. The popular thoroughfare was closed to cars at the beginning of the pandemic to promote social distancing and quickly became a popular spot for locals. In April 2022 when the Board of Supervisors approved Mayor London Breed’s proposal to keep JFK Drive dar-free, a move that many saw as permanent. Prop I attempted to reopen JFK Drive and the Great Highway to cars but was rejected by SF voters on Tuesday. Instead, the majority of voters supported Prop J,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
Hearts In San Francisco Announces Details For 2023 Return
The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation (SFGHF)’s 19th annual Hearts in San Francisco art project has announced details for their 2023 show. This year’s exhibition will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG) with 35 unique heart sculptures created by a diverse array of local artists. The 2023 series will consist of 6 large hearts, 8 tabletop hearts, and 10 mini hearts as the project’s “core series,” which will be on display at the Ferry Building starting in January. In addition to these, featured artist Sirron Norris will create an additional large heart, and another 10...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County movie theater closes, and housing might replace it
Marin County has lost another movie theater in Century Larkspur Landing, but city officials are eying the property as a potential residential redevelopment opportunity. Cinemark, the Texas-based parent company of the theater chain, confirmed this week that the four-screen venue at 500 Larkspur Landing Circle permanently closed at the end of its lease term in September. In an email, a company spokesperson said the closure is the "normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review" of its theaters.
sfbayview.com
Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos
According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco
(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
