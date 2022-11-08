Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
thecomeback.com
Former Vikings coach blamed NFL insider for firing
Mike Zimmer might no longer be with the Vikings, but a new and surprising detail about the former coach has emerged. On a recent episode of The Sports Talkers Podcast, Stephen Strom was joined by NFL insider and ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio. On the show, Strom asked Florio about a time when a player or coach was angry with him. So, Florio detailed a time earlier this year involving the former coach.
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
Does New Minnesota Vikings Humorous Meme, Really Make One Go Hmmm?!
As any true Minnesota Vikings fan can tell you, it's an uphill battle when it comes to loving our boys. Don't get me wrong I am one of the most optimistic Vikings fan you might ever meet. I was the fan that made a bus full of people stay at the Vikings vs. Broncos game in 2019 when we were down 20-0 at halftime, saying we will come back to win, just wait and we won 27-23, scoring all of them in the second half and 20 of them in the 4th quarter alone.
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
Upcoming Vikings Game Is Like a 9-Part Soap Opera
So many storylines fill the plot for Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, it could syndicate as a soap opera on daytime television. The Vikings travel to Highmark Stadium for a date with the Bills this Sunday and haven’t won in Buffalo in 25 years. And that’s not even the tip of the purple iceberg for the drama.
TMZ.com
Vikings' Adam Thielen Surprises Nurse At Hospital With 2 Super Bowl Tickets
Christmas came early for a nurse in Minnesota ... 'cause Adam Thielen surprised her at work -- naming her 2022 Vikings Fan of the Year, and gifting her TWO Super Bowl tickets!!. The heartwarming moment was caught on video, showing the 2-time Pro Bowler walking to the health center's courtyard...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?
MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
