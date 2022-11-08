Read full article on original website
Luzerne election board, council member hope to get answers on election woes starting Monday
The first public answers as to what caused a ballot paper shortage at some Luzerne County voting precincts last week might come at Monday’s meeting of the county board of elections. Election board Chairwoman Denise Williams said the special board meeting will provide “an opportunity to have a discussion...
Luzerne County election judge says more training needed
Carol Lenahan knew early into balloting on Tuesday that something wasn’t right. The Foster Twp. judge of election checked the paper on her ward’s four machines and found they were low — really low. Only five sheets of paper were left after 199 people voted. Then, five more people voted, she said.
Roadwork planned this week in Schuylkill County
PennDOT projects this week include the following work in Schuylkill County:. • Crack sealing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on Route 501 in Pine Grove Twp. between Route 895 and the Berks County line, with lane closures and flagging. • Maintenance work from 7 a.m. to...
Schuylkill United Way meets campaign fundraising goal
PRIMROSE — The Schuylkill United Way has achieved its 2023 campaign goal. During an appreciation breakfast Friday morning at St. Nicholas Hall, campaign Chairman Mike Joyce announced the annual fundraiser had met the target of $1,165,000. In announcing the achievement, Joyce, publisher of the Republican Herald, repeated the amount.
Thomas M. Howells
Thomas M. Howells, 78, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. Thomas was born in Peckville, Pa., on March 28, 1944, a son of the late Marshall and Marie (Drake) Howells. He was a retired machinist working for General Dynamics, Eynon. He was a member...
