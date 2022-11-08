Read full article on original website
Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul
Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
Kearns declares victory in race for county clerk
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Incumbent Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns declared victory after challenger Melissa Hartman conceded in the race for Erie County Clerk late Tuesday night. Hartman held the lead early Tuesday evening with early voting and mail-in ballots counted, but fell behind with day-of ballots, receiving approximately 45.7% of votes. Kearns received approximately […]
Goodell, Borrello Win Re-Election in State Legislative Races
Chautauqua County's two state lawmakers will both be returning to Albany for another term. On Election Night, Assemblyman Andrew Goodell was elected to a seventh term in office, defeating Democratic challenger Sandra Lewis 70.8% to 26.9% in the race for the 150th Assembly District. The Jamestown-area Republican says he is focused on what's impacting residents, including inflation, high energy costs, and crime...
Voters decide outcome of several local contests
There were several local contests held in Chautauqua County on Election Day. In unofficial results from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone was re-elected to the post. He did not face an opponent on the ballot, receiving 35,009 votes. There were 226 write-in votes. In other contests, John Penhollow defeated Barbara Colt in the race for the County Legislature District 7 vacancy, 1,600 to 600. In the contest for Dunkirk Town Council vacancy, Priscilla Penfold beat Shari Miller 233 to 156. In the village of Brocton, Craig Miller was elected to fill the vacancy for Mayor, with 384 votes. There were 9 write-in votes. In the race for the trustee vacancy, Drew Ransom defeated Valerie Colt, 274 to 131. In the village of Mayville, Richard Syper beat Jean Lobaugh in the race for Mayor 312 to 269. And in the race for two Village trustee seats in Mayville, Mark Petty received 461 votes, Bill Ward 307 and Eagle Harrington 301. County Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says the absentee ballots will have to be counted before a winner is determined.
County Board of Elections Reports No Major Issues on Election Day
An official from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections says Election Day went well in the county, with nearly 34,000 voters turning out at the polls. Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram, who spoke with WDOE News on Wednesday, says there were no major problems reported, with poll workers encountering the usual issues such as paper jams and connection issues with technology...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
Election night issues surface for some with reporting results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elections board officials down the Thruway in Rochester and out on Long Island are now trying to explain Tuesday night's issues and delays in reporting results of balloting there. 2 On Your Side took a closer look at those issues in light of concerns about election...
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
McDonald to Resign; Riel to Become Mayor
WESB News has confirmed that Bradford Mayor James McDonald will announce his resignation during tonight’s City council meeting. McDonald was elected to a four-year term in 2019, and is leaving office slightly more than a year early. Deputy Mayor Tom Riel, who McDonald defeated for re-election, is expected to...
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
AG James wins millions from notorious Buffalo landlord
New York Attorney General Letitia James won Monday a $5.1 million lawsuit against a notorious Buffalo landlord.
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Perry's Ice Cream to expand in Erie County
Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry's Ice cream will expand its production, and add 20,000 square feet to its Akron manufacturing facility.
Pa. officers to pilot new marijuana breathalyzer to halt impaired driving
WARREN, Pa. — Officers in Pennsylvania will soon be piloting new marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect elevated levels of THC in an effort to prevent impaired driving. According to Erie News Now, the process works by Warren County officers collecting breath samples from a driver suspected of being impaired by cannabis using the breathalyzer and then sending those samples to a designated laboratory to be processed.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
