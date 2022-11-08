There were several local contests held in Chautauqua County on Election Day. In unofficial results from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone was re-elected to the post. He did not face an opponent on the ballot, receiving 35,009 votes. There were 226 write-in votes. In other contests, John Penhollow defeated Barbara Colt in the race for the County Legislature District 7 vacancy, 1,600 to 600. In the contest for Dunkirk Town Council vacancy, Priscilla Penfold beat Shari Miller 233 to 156. In the village of Brocton, Craig Miller was elected to fill the vacancy for Mayor, with 384 votes. There were 9 write-in votes. In the race for the trustee vacancy, Drew Ransom defeated Valerie Colt, 274 to 131. In the village of Mayville, Richard Syper beat Jean Lobaugh in the race for Mayor 312 to 269. And in the race for two Village trustee seats in Mayville, Mark Petty received 461 votes, Bill Ward 307 and Eagle Harrington 301. County Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says the absentee ballots will have to be counted before a winner is determined.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO