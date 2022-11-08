Read full article on original website
Three-Fifths of World's People May Have Been Exposed to COVID
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 swept across the world far more effectively than previously thought, with a stunning number of cases left unreported as recently as the summer of 2021, a new World Health Organization (WHO) study says. About 3 out of every 5 human beings carried...
Low Vitamin D Could Raise Diabetes Risk for Black Americans
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Too little of the "sunshine vitamin" -- vitamin D -- in Black Americans could raise their odds of developing diabetes, new research suggests. Two new studies found an association between levels of vitamin D in the blood and insulin resistance, a precursor...
Science Reveals Why Eye Contact Is Tough for People With Autism
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their...
