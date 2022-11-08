Kanye West responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, b---h, I did that s--t for J. Prince / B---h, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show.

