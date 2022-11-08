ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Variety

Jay-Z Tops Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists List as Kanye West’s Net Worth Nosedives

Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are the wealthiest current hip-hop acts, according to a list compiled by former longtime Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. These lists have been fairly predictable in recent years, but as Greenburg notes, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks led many businesses to pull out of their relationships with him, most notably Adidas, and caused his net worth to drop dramatically from billionaire status. Consequently, his “two-year run in ten-figure territory is over—and hip-hop’s wealth hierarchy has seen its biggest shakeup to date,” Greenburg wrote on his Zogblog substack.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”

Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
PopCrush

Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on ‘Her Loss’ Album

Kanye West responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, b---h, I did that s--t for J. Prince / B---h, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show.
msn.com

‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit

Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
MINNESOTA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TEXAS STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Kanye West in His 2021 Album Compared Living With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian to Jail

Kanye West knew how to use pain to create art. The artist had shifted from dissing his wife on social media to dissing her through songs. After a series of social media stir up, fans were served new songs from the musician. If interviews weren’t enough, we can see more about his divorce and life in this new album.
musictimes.com

Drake 'Her Loss' vs 'Honestly Nevermind': Which Album Has A Bigger Opening Week?

Drake and 21 Savage's controversial collaboration album "Her Loss" is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart next week. The project, the first collaborative album he currently has, has been riddled with controversy in the past few days since its debut. The duo is now...
musictimes.com

Pantera Reunion Will Be Tribute to Legacy After Three Members' Deaths, Kirk Windstein Explains Why

Pantera's reunion with its surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will happen soon, Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein said. After being formed in 1981, Pantera entered the thrash metal scene and scored several accolades despite losing more than half of its members. After Glaze left the band for good in 1986 and after the deaths of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul in 2004 and 2018, respectively, they have to continue with its surviving members, Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Wants To Be Friends With Kanye West Before Death? Here's Why

Last weekend, everyone was taken aback by the death of Aaron Carter, one of the most prominent preteen singers in the early 2000s. Aaron Carter's official cause of death has yet to be determined. However, a recent police investigation says that compressed air cans were found on the scene, possibly linked to his death afterward.
CALIFORNIA STATE

