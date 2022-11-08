Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Hailee Steinfeld New Music 2022: Singer Drops 'Coast' After 2-Year Hiatus
Hailee Steinfeld enlisted to help of Anderson .Paak for her most recent musical release, "Coast." Despite the dreary weather in November, the actress is still at the beach and having the time of her life. "This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my California roots and...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj New Album Coming Soon: Rapper Teases Fans About Future Projects Including Music, Acting, and More!
Nicki Minaj set the charts on fire and sent fans into a frenzy after making her big comeback earlier this year with the song "Freaky Girl," but many supporters are still waiting for her highly-anticipated fifth studio album; when is it coming out?. The queen of rap recently spoke with...
NME
Kid Cudi complains about “toxic” fans after pulling early version of song from SoundCloud
After a fan told Kid Cudi they preferred an earlier version of a song posted to his SoundCloud in 2015 to an official version released this year, the rapper pulled it from his page. Yesterday (November 9), a fan shared a screenshot of Cudi’s song ‘love.’ on SoundCloud to Twitter,...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter New Music 2022: 'Love 2' Album In the Works, Supposed to be a 'Tell All' [Details]
Aaron Carter's manager, Taylor Helgeson, revealed that the singer was actually working on his musical comeback prior to his death. The singer was gearing up for the release of "Love 2," the sequel to his 2018 album, "Love." According to reports, Carter was thrilled to be working on his comeback,...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kanye West's Inner Circle Fears Embattled Rapper Could Run Out Of Money Within Months After Adidas Cuts Off His Main Income Source
Kanye West’s inner circle fears the embattled musician could run out of money within months unless he decreases his spending drastically and stops living such a lavish life, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that West’s sources of income have been cut down after he terminated...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Jay-Z Tops Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists List as Kanye West’s Net Worth Nosedives
Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are the wealthiest current hip-hop acts, according to a list compiled by former longtime Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. These lists have been fairly predictable in recent years, but as Greenburg notes, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks led many businesses to pull out of their relationships with him, most notably Adidas, and caused his net worth to drop dramatically from billionaire status. Consequently, his “two-year run in ten-figure territory is over—and hip-hop’s wealth hierarchy has seen its biggest shakeup to date,” Greenburg wrote on his Zogblog substack.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Once Broke Up Fight Between Drake & Diddy, Kanye West Claims
JAY-Z once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy, according to Kanye West. The Chicago rap mogul recalled the incident, which he said took place at his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in New York City in February 2015, during an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast on Monday (October 24).
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Kanye West Responds to Drake’s Apparent Ye Shade on ‘Her Loss’ Album
Kanye West responded to the apparent shade Drake shot his way on the new Her Loss album. On Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated joint album, which finds Drake delivering some subliminal and outright shots at various people on multiple songs. On the trending track, "Circo Loco," Drizzy appears to address temporarily mending his beef with Ye to perform at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year. "Linking with the opps, b---h, I did that s--t for J. Prince / B---h, I did it for the Mob Ties," Drake raps in reference to the Rap-A-Lot founder who urged him to end the beef with Ye and perform at the show.
msn.com
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West in His 2021 Album Compared Living With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian to Jail
Kanye West knew how to use pain to create art. The artist had shifted from dissing his wife on social media to dissing her through songs. After a series of social media stir up, fans were served new songs from the musician. If interviews weren’t enough, we can see more about his divorce and life in this new album.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
musictimes.com
Drake 'Her Loss' vs 'Honestly Nevermind': Which Album Has A Bigger Opening Week?
Drake and 21 Savage's controversial collaboration album "Her Loss" is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart next week. The project, the first collaborative album he currently has, has been riddled with controversy in the past few days since its debut. The duo is now...
musictimes.com
Dan McCafferty Net Worth 2022: Nazareth Lead Singer Earned Hefty Amount Before Tragic Death
How much was Dan McCafferty's net worth upon his death?. On Instagram, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew revealed the heartbreaking news about the hard rock band's frontman, saying McCafferty died on Tuesday at the age of 76. He did not disclose his cause of death but referred to his message as...
musictimes.com
Pantera Reunion Will Be Tribute to Legacy After Three Members' Deaths, Kirk Windstein Explains Why
Pantera's reunion with its surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will happen soon, Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein said. After being formed in 1981, Pantera entered the thrash metal scene and scored several accolades despite losing more than half of its members. After Glaze left the band for good in 1986 and after the deaths of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul in 2004 and 2018, respectively, they have to continue with its surviving members, Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Wants To Be Friends With Kanye West Before Death? Here's Why
Last weekend, everyone was taken aback by the death of Aaron Carter, one of the most prominent preteen singers in the early 2000s. Aaron Carter's official cause of death has yet to be determined. However, a recent police investigation says that compressed air cans were found on the scene, possibly linked to his death afterward.
