Inside Nova
California Voters Ban Flavored Tobacco, and a Cigarette Maker Is Suing
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Only one day after California voters approved allowing a state law banning flavored tobacco products to take effect, a tobacco giant has sued to prevent it. R.J. Reynolds on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit challenging Proposition 31 and the law originally signed by...
Inside Nova
Parental rights advocates leading in several Virginia school board elections
(The Center Square) – Parental rights advocates are leading in several local school board elections in Virginia, although each of the localities are still counting votes to determine the final winner. Virginia Beach held six school board elections Tuesday and parental rights advocates are leading in four of those...
Inside Nova
InFive: Election 2022 edition
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
Inside Nova
InFive: Honoring veterans, carnival shooting arrest and Nicole remnants arrive
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. "A veteran can be your child’s teacher, your colleague at work, your friend, your parent or your grandparent," writes columnist David Kerr. "It could even be you. That’s what makes Veterans Day special. It celebrates something unique in the American character ..."
Inside Nova
A Family Birthday Celebration: Marines mark 247 years with unique traditions
Marines and hundreds of their family members gathered last week to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and recognize contributions made by military families. On Nov. 2, Marine Corps Base Quantico hosted the USMC Birthday Dance, allowing families to share in a celebration of Marine Corps history. "Not...
