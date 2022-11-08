ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

California Voters Ban Flavored Tobacco, and a Cigarette Maker Is Suing

FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Only one day after California voters approved allowing a state law banning flavored tobacco products to take effect, a tobacco giant has sued to prevent it. R.J. Reynolds on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit challenging Proposition 31 and the law originally signed by...
InFive: Election 2022 edition

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
InFive: Honoring veterans, carnival shooting arrest and Nicole remnants arrive

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. "A veteran can be your child’s teacher, your colleague at work, your friend, your parent or your grandparent," writes columnist David Kerr. "It could even be you. That’s what makes Veterans Day special. It celebrates something unique in the American character ..."
