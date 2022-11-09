ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

North Dakota's Hoeven wins third term in US Senate

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edKqU_0j2uypBa00

North Dakota Republican John Hoeven has won reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Hoeven coasted past Rick Becker, a fellow Republican who ran as an independent after losing the GOP endorsement to Hoeven, and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor and political newcomer.

Hoeven, a former banker who served three terms as governor and won his first two Senate terms easily, vastly outraised his opponents. Federal campaign filings as of Nov. 3 show that Hoeven's campaign raised more than $4 million, compared with Becker's roughly $550,000 and Christiansen’s roughly $92,600.

Becker tried to turn that history and money against him at the party convention, portraying Hoeven as a big-spending, big-government politician who had lost touch with his conservative base.

Hoeven countered by touting his involvement in North Dakota’s economic development and highlighting his opposition to most of President Joe Biden ’s policies. Hoeven got a video message of support from former President Donald Trump , who remains popular in the state.

Before he was first elected to the Senate in 2010, Hoeven served as North Dakota's governor for a decade and as head of the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for seven years prior to that. The former Democrat switched parties four years before he became governor.

———

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm election s at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
The Associated Press

GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history. “The most importance sentence in West Virginia politics is that West Virginia has always had a two-party system, but it is not a competitive two-party system,” Robert Rupp, a retired political history professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College, said Wednesday. “It has gone from one extreme to the other one. “If we go back 50 years, we had the Democrats being just as dominant as the Republicans are now. At the beginning of the 21st century, the Republicans bounded out of nowhere. And now they are just simply on a roll.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. “Having this good situation could be, and should be, an opportunity to bring everyone together,” said Jason Stein, research director of the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “But it certainly could also be an opportunity to fight and disagree over how to use the money.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district highlight the Republican party's bid in Colorado to equalize — or even reverse — Democrats' current 4-3 edge in the state's delegation to the lower chamber of Congress.From the get-go, Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in assailing what she calls "the Biden regime" and inflation, crime, dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policies under President Joe Biden's watch. Her prospects in the mostly rural, energy-rich 3rd Congressional District that's bigger than Pennsylvania were boosted by redistricting that made...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
CBS San Francisco

Governor Newsom is overwhelming favorite to win re-election

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) —As the race for California's governor ends Tuesday, Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run.Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven by critics of his handling of the pandemic. More than 60% voted to keep him in office and that strong showing scared away any well-known Republican candidates from this year's election.Newsom hardly campaigned, instead using some of the tens of millions of dollars in his campaign account to pay for ads in other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rural Nevada county won't hand-count until polls close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. Still, Nye County submitted a revised plan for a silent hand-count last week in hopes of remedying the court’s concerns and being able to continue the count. Cegavske said Friday that the plan needed more details for it to be approved and declined to lift the hand-count ban, leading to Nye County’s announcement on Sunday that it would wait until Election Day. The county received 10,583 mail ballots as of Friday. For Election Day, which is Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., though those in line at 7 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.
NYE COUNTY, NV
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection

KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KANSAS STATE
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
ALASKA STATE
go955.com

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
HOBBS, NM
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy