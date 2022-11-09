ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota's Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdqjS_0j2uyS4z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGCuw_0j2uyS4z00

Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota won reelection to a fourth term Tuesday and will return to a Senate where he is seen as a potential future majority leader.

The 61-year-old Republican held a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership.

The most dramatic moment of the campaign for Thune came before it began, when he contemplated retiring rather than running for reelection. He had shown signs of weariness after navigating a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump , who at one point called for a primary challenger to unseat him.

Once he chose to run, Thune easily fended off a pair of primary challengers in June and has ridden out the campaign season in the heavily Republican state by avoiding most engagements with Bengs.

The quiet election year allowed Thune to amass over $17 million in campaign funds — money that could help line up allies if he moves to become Senate leader.

Only one South Dakota politician has won a fourth Senate term — Republican Sen. Karl Mundt, who held a seat from the 1950s to the 1970s. After voting early Tuesday, Thune said he was “hopeful” he would match Mundt's historic run.

He added that he was “confident” the GOP would gain a Senate majority after Tuesday's midterm elections.

“I think the momentum has shifted in the right direction,” he told The Associated Press. “We feel really good about where the races are.”

———

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Tim Scott defeated Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, had an enormous fundraising advantage over Matthews. Scott's name is routinely mentioned among those who could run for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Bill Maher says democracy will 'lose' in midterms: Electing 'election deniers' will lead to 'authoritarianism'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered a rather grim monologue about what he sees happening after Tuesday's midterm elections. "Well, we had a good run," Maher began his "New Rules" closer. "I know that's not really a rule but since everything in America is about to change in a very fundamental way, what the f---. Rules are about to go out the window. Tuesday's Election Day and I know I should probably tell you to vote and what honest to God is really the most important election ever. So, OK, yes, you should vote. And it should be for the one party that still stands for democracy preservation. It's also a waste of breath because anyone who believes that is already voting and anyone who needs to learn that isn't watching and no one in America can be persuaded of anything anymore anyway."
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vox

The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception

Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
POLITICO

The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.

Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy