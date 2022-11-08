(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO