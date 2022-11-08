Read full article on original website
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers — little time to recover before the onslaught of a second natural disaster. Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane,...
California Files Suit Over 'Forever Chemicals' in Water
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The state of California is suing several companies for their role in manufacturing "forever chemicals." The lawsuit filed Thursday also claims that the companies, including 3M and DuPont, covered up the harm their products, commonly known as PFAS, were causing to the state's environment and to people.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay
(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
DeSantis surges, Trump falters in midterms
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping win in Florida on Tuesday has propelled his stature in the Republican Party just as candidates backed by former President Donald Trump struggled on election day, setting a more favorable stage for DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 presidential primary matchup.
Boebert pulls ahead in CD3 race; mandatory recount could be on horizon
The eyes of the nation are on Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where an unexpectedly tight race had no clear winner as of Thursday afternoon — and, with an eight-day curing process, as well as a mandatory recount potentially in play, the final result could take weeks. Even Montrose...
Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied
(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
