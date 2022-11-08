ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

45 Arrested in Drug, Weapons Investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Kentucky Lawmakers Vote to End UK Literacy Center Contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The...
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Tennessee Approves 2 More Changes to State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy