US News and World Report
45 Arrested in Drug, Weapons Investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
US News and World Report
Kentucky Lawmakers Vote to End UK Literacy Center Contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The...
US News and World Report
Tennessee Approves 2 More Changes to State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to...
US News and World Report
Lauren Boebert, Colorado’s Trump-Backed Gun-Toting Darling, Staring Down a Monster Upset
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert – who splashed onto the political scene in 2020 as a young Second Amendment evangelist and quickly cemented her image as a Trump-thumping MAGA Republican – is staring down what could be the biggest upset of the 2022 election cycle in a race that was considered locked in her favor.
