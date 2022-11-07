Read full article on original website
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson's disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at...
AOL Corp
Mimi Parker, drummer and vocalist of indie rock band Low, dies at 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist of the indie rock band Low, has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 55. According to a tweet shared by the band Sunday, Parker died Saturday night. The band's representative Bekah Flynn confirmed Parker's death to USA TODAY Monday.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Legendary Gospel Ensemble SHEKINAH GLORY MINISTRY Teams with Producer on the Rise Avehre To Release, To Artist Project, Vol. 2
The platinum-selling worship ensemble, Shekinah Glory Ministry (known for gospel classics such as “Praise is What I Do” and “Yes”), have teamed up with an urban producer on the rise, Avehre, to release a four-song digital EP, The Artist Project, Vol. 2 (Kingdom Records). The set of songs, now available on all digital music platforms, […]
howafrica.com
Remembering Buddy Johnson, African-American Jump Blues Pianist
In the 1940s and 1950s, Woodrow Wilson “Buddy” Johnson was a popular bandleader and recording artist whose compositions and arrangements helped him to become an important figure in the transition from the big band sound to Rhythm & Blues. His numerous hit singles earned his band a permanent spot at New York’s legendary Savoy Ballroom, and he was dubbed “King of the Savoy.” Johnson wrote the lyrics and music for “Since I Fell for You,” a sweet blues song performed by his sister Ella. The song was released in 1945 and quickly became a standard that was frequently covered. Lenny Welch’s 1963 version was a smash hit nearly 20 years later.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
NPR
Jesse Harris, 'Hummingbird'
Beginning with a cold, shallow wash of percussion followed by soft, warm lines from his acoustic guitar, Jesse Harris sets a striking and spare tone for the cabaret dreamscape that follows in "Hummingbird," from the album Silver Balloon. Through a smoky haze of half-remembrance, Harris coaxes us along his wobbling,...
Don Lewis, Electronic Music Pioneer, Dies at 81
Don Lewis, the pioneering electronic music composer and musician, died Sunday (November 6), his representatives confirmed to Pitchfork. Over a 54-year career in music, Lewis designed sounds and instrument voices for Hammond, Roland, Yamaha, and ARP, and developed a unique live rig that was years ahead of its time. He was 81.
Madi Diaz, S.G. Goodman, Joy Oladokun Release Updated Patty Griffin Cover ‘Be Careful’
“When Roe v. Wade was overturned this past summer, Patty Griffinʼs song ʻBe Carefulʼ slipped into my subconscious,” singer-songwriter Madi Diaz explained of her latest release in a statement. Diaz shares an updated cover of Patty Griffinʼs 2002 classic, “Be Careful.” She enlists fellow singer-songwriters Joy...
KSN News
Travis Kelce launches Health and Wellness Endowment at alma mater
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is giving back to his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, to help student athletes with their mental health.
Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died
Low’s Mimi Parker has died. The band announced the news on its official Twitter account this morning (November 6). “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” the message reads. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker had been living with ovarian cancer since 2020. She was 55 years old, Low’s management told The Guardian.
Brit Taylor Offers a Dizzying Look Behind the Scenes of Her Somber Love Song ‘Kentucky Blue’ [VIDEO PREMIERE]
Eastern Kentucky-born and Nashville-based artist Brit Taylor's official music video for her latest single and upcoming record's title track, "Kentucky Blue," premiering exclusively today at The Boot. The song's video features footage from esteemed photographer David McClister taken during the recording sessions for Kentucky Blue at Nashville's historic Cowboy Arms...
