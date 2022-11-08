ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Councilman Arrested For Punching Black Mayor

In 2022, it's sad that negative feelings toward a group of people exist strictly based on their skin color or culture. In Alabama, we recently voted on slavery in this year's election. as if that wasn't bad enough, an Alabama Councilman known for making racist remarks has been arrested for what some are calling a race-fueled attack.
TARRANT, AL
Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa

1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday

A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
