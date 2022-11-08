Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee looks to return to state on U-1021
For the first time this playoff run, the Kewaunee Storm will face an unfamiliar 2022 opponent when they line up across from Aquinas in Wisconsin Rapids Friday night. The Storm beat Sturgeon Bay (71-6), Kiel (27-13), and Southern Door (15-12) in consecutive games after going a combined 2-1 against them during the regular season. The semi-final clincher in Brussels was very much in doubt late in their game against the Eagles, but then DJ Echos took a handoff on a weird exchange 72 yards untouched to seal the game for the Storm. Mitchell Thompson has thrown for 1498 yards and 17 touchdowns this year to go along with his 11 rushing touchdowns. The team's leading rusher, Owen Carlson, will still be inactive due to a lower-body injury suffered in the Kiel game.
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco's Flynn signs volleyball NLI with Memphis
Like many of her past teammates on Luxemburg-Casco's state championship volleyball teams, Autumn Flynn will see her career extended for at least another four years. Flynn signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Wednesday to continue her career as a member of the Memphis Tigers. The New Franken middle hitter/outside hitter was named the NEC Co-Player of the Year and a member of the All-NEC First Team. Her senior season ended in the sectional semifinals against eventual state champion Xavier, but Flynn was a part of the Spartans dynasty that brought home three straight state titles. She was also a member of the All-State team in 2021.
Wisconsin adds in-state OLB Evan Van Dyn Hoven as a walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers earn a preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 athlete Evan Van Dyn Hoven out of Menasha.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Wisconsin Football
Rival Badgers Visit Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's B1G West Clash
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Green Bay’s obstructing elections clerk
Elections officials in the so-called “Wisconsin-5 cities” have for two years demanded “there’s nothing to see here” when faced with election integrity questions. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys just got caught blocking election observers from seeing what’s going on. Last week, Brown County...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
doorcountydailynews.com
YMCA's Ugly Sweater Run coming in December
You can enjoy the great outdoors and gear up for the holidays with the annual Door County YMCA 2022 Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday, December 3. The 5K Fun Run & Walk will begin at the Northern Door Program Center in Fish Creek, with check-in beginning at about 9 am. Northern Door YMCA Executive Director Megan Schneider says the entry fee for the family-friendly event is $15 and includes a free T-shirt.
whbl.com
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call
Wisconsin's attorney general race was too close to call early Wednesday morning even though the Republican challenger conceded. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said around 1 a.m. that he didn't see a way to victory even though unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot
Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
nbc15.com
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
doorcountydailynews.com
Butch's Bar Fire trial delayed
The case against a Sturgeon Bay man charged with starting the fire that destroyed a bar and killed two people will have to wait until next year to be tried. The Anthony Gonzalez trial will begin on May 22nd, 2023, at the request of his attorney Aileen Henry. During a pre-trial conference call on Tuesday, Henry first requested the adjournment of the trial before asking the court for a new date. She told Judge D. Todd Ehlers that she needed more time to complete her investigation before proceeding to trial. The jury trial was scheduled to begin on November 28th. Gonzalez, 58, admitted to local authorities in February that he had inadvertently started the fire when filling a butane lighter, and fluid spilled on his bed above Butch’s Bar and ignited. Two people were later found dead in the rubble after the fire that displaced nine tenants, including one hospitalized with burns. He entered a not-guilty plea in May.
doorcountydailynews.com
Veterans Day celebrations planned throughout Door County
The opportunity to fully gather and celebrate Veterans Day throughout Door County will return this week after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. The Door County Veterans Office has helped organize three different events over the next few days that will honor all who have served in the military and current armed forces members. This Thursday, the Peninsula Symphonic Band will perform at the Prince of Peace Church at 7 pm with AMVETS Post 51 posting and retiring the colors. On Friday, the ADRC in Sturgeon Bay will host a Veterans Day program at 11 am that will include a speech by Door County Assistant Veterans Benefits Specialist Robert Walsh (Ret. USCG) along with a Rifle Salute by the AMVETS and patriotic music by Ken Pollock. Door County Veterans Service Officer Beth Van Oss will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day celebration at Gibraltar High School at 10 am on Friday, with the Gibraltar High School Band performing. She shares her anticipated message for the students, community, and veterans in attendance.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 7, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, November 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
