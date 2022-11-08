ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

CBS Philly

Pennsylvania targeted with Election Day misinformation online

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day.On Tuesday, someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots.By Wednesday, the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Some noted the worker wore what looked like a common face mask."Masked man cheating in front of the cameras on the mainstream media," read one post containing the clip, which directed users to repost...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Michigan Democrats Make Historic Picks to Lead Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983.
MICHIGAN STATE
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
WISCONSIN STATE
montanarightnow.com

Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act

New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
MONTANA STATE
KX News

North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Detroit

2 incumbent Michigan Democrats defeat election deniers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Democrat attorney general and secretary of state have won reelection, fending off challenges from Republicans who gained prominence in the state party through loyalty to former President Donald Trump and pushing his false claims of a stolen election in 2020.Attorney General Dana Nessel won reelection in Tuesday's race against GOP candidate Matthew DePerno, who is under criminal investigation for allegedly tampering with election machines. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Republican nominee Kristina Karamo, who is a former community college instructor.Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan's ban...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Why AP Called Michigan Governor's Race for Gretchen Whitmer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids. There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MONTANA STATE
9&10 News

Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal

Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

