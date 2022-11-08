Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana passes in Missouri, Maryland; fails in three other states
Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota voters rejected legalization...
Missourians approve amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) – Missouri voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. With 99% of precincts reporting, Amendment Three passed with 53.2% of the vote. Missourians will be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as February 2023. The span of elected officials criticizing the initiative...
Republican Eric Schmitt posts 13-point win to become Missouri's U.S. Senator
(The Center Square) – After winning Tuesday's election to become Missouri's next U.S. Senator, Eric Schmitt reminded supporters how his father worked for the brewery that funded his opponent. "Only in America could the son of a night-shift worker at Anheuser-Busch go on to run for the United States...
Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives
In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction
(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
Just weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast of Florida, Floridians and insurers face Hurricane Nicole’s arrival — and its costs.
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers…
Newcomer Allen takes Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — Challenger Bill Allen, a Republican, won a tight race for the Missouri House District 17 seat by 47 votes against incumbent Mark Ellebracht, according to uncertified returns from Clay County Election Board Tuesday, Nov. 8. Out of the 11,493 votes cast, Allen took 5,770 votes, or...
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
Hurlbert nabs 2nd term in Missouri House
SMITHVILLE — Republican State Rep. Josh Hurlbert said he is humbled and honored that voters in Clay and Clinton counties voted to send him back to Jefferson City. He now serves as in House District 8. Last year, prior to redistricting, Hurlbert served District 12. This will be his...
Brown wins 2nd term in Missouri House
KANSAS CITY-NORTH — In the state representative race for Missouri House District 16, Chris Brown won his second term Tuesday, Nov. 8. With 12 precincts turning in votes in Clay County, Brown netted 7,623 votes, or 58%, of the uncertified count from Clay County Election Board. His challenger, Democrat Fantasia Rene Bernauer, took 5,474 votes or 42% of those cast.
Next steps: What happens now that Missouri has legalized recreational marijuana
Now that Missouri has legalized marijuana, state residents over 21 will be able to possess and consume up to 3 ounces of cannabis products recreationally on Dec. 8. Two months later, Missourians will be able to legally purchase marijuana from a dispensary, as well as cultivate their own crop with a license.
Republican elected Missouri auditor, the only statewide office led by a Democrat
JEFFERSON CITY — The only statewide office currently held by a Democrat will be led by a Republican starting in January. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected state auditor on Tuesday, easily eclipsing his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Alan Green of north St. Louis County. Fitzpatrick received 59%...
Missouri posts double-digit increases in tax collections for October, fiscal year
(The Center Square) – Missouri continues to post double-digit increases in tax revenue, according to figures released by Dan Haug, the state budget director. Net general revenue collections grew 16.7% in October compared to October 2021, from $775.3 million last year to $904.4 million this year. During the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year, net general revenue collections increased 17.1% compared to last year, increasing from $3.45 billion last year to $4.14 billion this year.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term. “This victory reminds us all that our governor’s office does not belong to any person or political party. It […]
MoDOT seeks planning study input for highways
Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting public meetings as part of the Interstate 29/Interstate 35/U.S. Highway 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study to inform residents of the plan and gather public input. In addition, information and resources have been put together by MoDOT for residents to have a self-guided virtual...
Luetkemeyer, Black take state senate seats
Two Republicans will represent Buchanan County in the Missouri Senate after sailing to victory in Tuesday’s general election. Tony Luetkemeyer will retain his state Senate seat in District 34. He will be joined in the chamber by former Rep. Rusty Black, who won election in the 12th District. Luetkemeyer...
