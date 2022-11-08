ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Nicholls pays a visit to Laramie as Pokes continue homestand

LARAMIE -- The Cowboys continue their opening home stretch Thursday. They play host to Nicholls at 8 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium for the first meeting since the 1997 season. It is the second of a three-game homestand to open the season for the Brown and Gold. Fans can listen to...
LARAMIE, WY
‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’

LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
FORT COLLINS, CO

