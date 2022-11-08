LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO