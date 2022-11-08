Read full article on original website
Related
7220sports.com
Nicholls pays a visit to Laramie as Pokes continue homestand
LARAMIE -- The Cowboys continue their opening home stretch Thursday. They play host to Nicholls at 8 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium for the first meeting since the 1997 season. It is the second of a three-game homestand to open the season for the Brown and Gold. Fans can listen to...
7220sports.com
‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’
LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
Comments / 0