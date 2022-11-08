Read full article on original website
Kerrang
Bring Me The Horizon drop snippets of new music in latest tour video
It’s no secret that Bring Me The Horizon have been chipping away at new music lately, and they’ve teased several different snippets in the latest episode of their Post Human tour video series. The band brought a studio and produced Zakk Cervini with them on their recent U.S....
Kerrang
Listen to Cassyette’s debut mixtape, Sad Girl
Fresh from supporting Sum 41 and hitting the Spotify misfits 2.0 Anti-Prom, Cassyette has unveiled her long-awaited debut mixtape. Entitled Sad Girl, the nine-song release includes several bangers she’s already released in 2022, and an acoustic version of Sad Girl Summer. Cassyette explains of the whole thing: “This mixtape...
Kerrang
“I’m honestly really terrified”: These Gen Z listeners aren’t sure about Slipknot
Slipknot are one of the biggest and best bands in our world, but depending on how young you were when you first heard them, chances are it might have taken you a second to warm up to their masks and music. That’s certainly the case here with these five Gen Z listeners, who have been played some of the Iowa metal titans’ biggest singles for the first time ever for a new React video.
Kerrang
Watch Crawlers’ special Loud & With Noise live performance
Following the release of their excellent debut mixtape Loud Without Noise, Crawlers have shared a new live performance. The band’s new Loud & With Noise session was captured at London’s EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney), and sees the quartet bringing I Can’t Drive, Fuck Me, Too Soon and Hang Me Like Jesus to life onstage in a brilliant and compelling way.
Kerrang
Listen to Honey Revenge’s relatable new single, Rerun
Honey Revenge have shared a catchy and relatable new single, Rerun. A very timeless release, the duo – guitarist Donovan Lloyd and vocalist Devin Papadol – explain of the song: “We’ve all struggled with things not going the way we planned. It’s not easy to bounce back from being let down.
Kerrang
See Louis Theroux dress up as YUNGBLUD in latest Interviews… episode
Last night (November 8), the latest episode of Louis Theroux Interviews premiered on BBC2, and it saw Louis sitting down with YUNGBLUD. Following episodes with Stormzy and Dame Judi Dench, this week the broadcasting legend met up with YUNGBLUD – real name Dominic Harrison – in the middle of his world tour.
Kerrang
Deafheaven to play Sunbather in full at ArcTanGent 2023
Just over a week on from their ‘greatest hits’ announcement for 2023, ArcTanGent have unveiled a whopping 50-plus bands for next year’s line-up. Notable names on this incredible wave of artists is Deafheaven playing Sunbather in full as a UK festival exclusive, plus the likes of The Fall Of Troy, Cave In, Igorrr, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Elder, Russian Circles and Svalbard.
Kerrang
L.S. Dunes: “We didn’t realise how much we needed this band until we started writing for it”
Of the thousands of fans queued nearly a mile around Chicago’s Douglas Park on September 16, 2022, none were sure quite what to expect. From the Misfits to Jawbreaker, the Windy City’s annual Riot Fest has become world-renowned for facilitating the reunions of some of alternative music’s biggest names. This year, though, the gathered masses were jostling to see a band they’d only just heard of play their first-ever gig. Thrillingly, L.S. Dunes’ live debut did not disappoint.
Kerrang
Enter Shikari and Cody Frost announce new collab, Bull
Enter Shikari have been popping up all over the place of late – from teaming up with WARGASM for The Void Stares Back in August, to frontman Rou Reynolds joining You Me At Six on September single No Future? Yeah Right. Now, the band have joined forces with breakout...
Kerrang
blink-182’s All The Small Things soundtracks 2022 John Lewis Christmas ad
This year’s John Lewis Christmas ad has arrived – and as well as opting for a more important and straightforward narrative this year, the company’s soundtrack choice is particularly great. A cover of blink-182’s All The Small Things, performed by U.S. singer Mike Geier, can be heard...
Kerrang
Brand Of Sacrifice return with crushing new single Exodus
Brand Of Sacrifice are back with a monstrous new single, Exodus. The first taste of their next chapter as a band, frontman Kyle Anderson explains that the song “examines the darkest aspects of what we as humans are capable of, coming from the standpoint of a fearless leader. “From...
