Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
Download Festival 2023: Over 60 bands announced including headliners BMTH, Metallica and Slipknot
Download have announced over 60 bands for next year’s 20th anniversary edition of the festival, including all three (well… four!) headliners. Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will be performing on the Friday and Sunday of the June bash respectively, while Metallica are doing double duty – playing two unique sets with no songs repeated on Thursday and Saturday.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Kerrang
13 of the gnarliest moments from Damnation Festival 2022
For 17 years now, Damnation Festival has been the big-hitting outlier at the tail end of UK festival season. Having laid down its marker at Jilly’s Rockworld in Manchester in 2005, courtesy of no-nonsense headliners Raging Speedhorn and Entombed, the northern gathering expanded to take over the Leeds University Union for the first weekend in November between 2007 and 2019, then again after the COVID-enforced break in 2021. It’s the event where Carcass performed their UK-exclusive homecoming show following reformation in 2008, where the mighty Bolt Thrower would deliver their last-ever show in 2014, and where so many other ostensibly underground outfits have proven their ability to command crowds of thousands. This weekend, however, was the year that Damnation really stepped up.
BBC
Download Festival: Metallica land double headline slot
Metallica are to play two headline sets at next year's Download Festival as the rock event celebrates its 20th anniversary. The US band will perform on Thursday and Saturday at the festival, which starts at Donington Park in Leicestershire on 8 June. Bring Me The Horizon will headline the Friday...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle
Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Kerrang
Deafheaven to play Sunbather in full at ArcTanGent 2023
Just over a week on from their ‘greatest hits’ announcement for 2023, ArcTanGent have unveiled a whopping 50-plus bands for next year’s line-up. Notable names on this incredible wave of artists is Deafheaven playing Sunbather in full as a UK festival exclusive, plus the likes of The Fall Of Troy, Cave In, Igorrr, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Elder, Russian Circles and Svalbard.
Kerrang
Enter Shikari and Cody Frost announce new collab, Bull
Enter Shikari have been popping up all over the place of late – from teaming up with WARGASM for The Void Stares Back in August, to frontman Rou Reynolds joining You Me At Six on September single No Future? Yeah Right. Now, the band have joined forces with breakout...
Kerrang
“I’m honestly really terrified”: These Gen Z listeners aren’t sure about Slipknot
Slipknot are one of the biggest and best bands in our world, but depending on how young you were when you first heard them, chances are it might have taken you a second to warm up to their masks and music. That’s certainly the case here with these five Gen Z listeners, who have been played some of the Iowa metal titans’ biggest singles for the first time ever for a new React video.
Kerrang
Listen to Cassyette’s debut mixtape, Sad Girl
Fresh from supporting Sum 41 and hitting the Spotify misfits 2.0 Anti-Prom, Cassyette has unveiled her long-awaited debut mixtape. Entitled Sad Girl, the nine-song release includes several bangers she’s already released in 2022, and an acoustic version of Sad Girl Summer. Cassyette explains of the whole thing: “This mixtape...
thebrag.com
Rod Stewart is touring Australia with some very special guests
Sir Rod Stewart is heading to Australia for a huge tour next year, and he’s bringing along some very special guests. The multigenerational rockstar will perform a series of headline shows, beginning in Perth on March 11th and concluding at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on April 2nd (see full dates below). While Down Under, he’ll also perform three A Day on the Green shows.
How to watch Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Megadeth, Motorhead, and more of their headbanging friends have announced that Ozzfest 2022 will be taking place for the first time since 2018 as a Metaverse music festival.
Kerrang
blink-182’s All The Small Things soundtracks 2022 John Lewis Christmas ad
This year’s John Lewis Christmas ad has arrived – and as well as opting for a more important and straightforward narrative this year, the company’s soundtrack choice is particularly great. A cover of blink-182’s All The Small Things, performed by U.S. singer Mike Geier, can be heard...
Kerrang
Album review: Dayseeker – Dark Sun
Metalcore is a busy subgenre. A tag now so amorphous that it can be used to describe everyone from Poison The Well to Beartooth to We Came As Romans, as well as much lighter and heavier ends of the spectrum, it’s hard to stand out. This is indeed. ’s...
Skindred announce new album Smile, share "ultimate ragga-rocking" single Gimme That Boom
Skindred take aim at overfamiliar, social media clout-hungry 'fans' on latest single Gimme That Boom, announce new album Smile
NME
Fleet Foxes share ‘A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen’, recorded for new documentary ‘Wildcat’
Fleet Foxes have shared new single ‘A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen’, which has been recorded with the Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes for upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Wildcat. The film, directed by Melissah Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost, follows a young veteran who goes on a...
Kerrang
Watch Crawlers’ special Loud & With Noise live performance
Following the release of their excellent debut mixtape Loud Without Noise, Crawlers have shared a new live performance. The band’s new Loud & With Noise session was captured at London’s EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney), and sees the quartet bringing I Can’t Drive, Fuck Me, Too Soon and Hang Me Like Jesus to life onstage in a brilliant and compelling way.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Comments / 0