ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate

By Martin Berrios
92Q
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKZla_0j2ujzKr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2RQ9_0j2ujzKr00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Diddy is about the change the game again. He has just created the largest Black-owned Cannabis conglomerate in the United States.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is taking his talent to a new industry. Last week he announced that he bought out Cresco Labs, the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis, and Columbia Care in the states of New York, Massachusetts and Illinois. This deal allows Combs the ability to grow and manufacture cannabis products; wholesale, and distribute those branded products to licensed dispensaries in major metropolitan areas like New York City, Boston, and Chicago; and operate retail stores in all three states

The Transaction is Combs’ first investment in cannabis, the fastest growing industry in the U.S., and upon closing, will create the country’s first minority-owned and operated, vertically integrated multi-state operator. This industry-changing transaction is rooted in Cresco’s vision to develop the most responsible, respectable and robust industry possible, and advances Combs’ mission to open new doors in emerging industries for Black entrepreneurs and other diverse founders who are underrepresented and underserved.

“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we’ve traditionally been denied access, and this acquisition provides the immediate scale and impact needed to create a more equitable future in cannabis,” he said in a formal statement. “Owning the entire process — from growing and manufacturing to marketing, retail, and wholesale distribution — is a historic win for the culture that will allow us to empower diverse leaders throughout the ecosystem and be bold advocates for inclusion.”

The purchase price is billed at $185,000,000.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

The post Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

The post Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Why People Thought Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bought Massachusetts This Weekend

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was a wild ride over the weekend in New England, at least for a quick bit of time anyway. Because after a screenshot of a tweet involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Massachusetts was posted to the Only in Boston Instagram page, residents thought Diddy bought Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BET

Diddy Enters The Cannabis Industry And Signs A Lucrative Deal

Sean Combs may want to revert to the Puff Daddy persona for this new business venture as the mogul is entering the cannabis space and agreed to acquire licensed cannabis operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois from Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc. in a deal worth up to $185 million, according to CNBC.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dailycoin.com

Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston

November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
HOUSTON, TX
92Q

92Q

509
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy