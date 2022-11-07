(FOX 9) - We all knew it would happen eventually, that permanent dip into frozen temperatures, but this year appears like it's going to happen earlier than much of the last decade. While temperatures often dip quite low this time of year, it usually comes with plenty of fluctuations that lead to brief cold snaps and then a swing toward some relative warmth. But the cold that arrives late Thursday could hang around for the rest of the season and essentially put an end to any chances for mild temperatures moving forward.

