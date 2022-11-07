Read full article on original website
Minnesota election results 2022: Mayors
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Twin Cities mayoral races. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Minnesota election results 2022: Secretary of State
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota Secretary of State. In a race that drew national attention, Democrat Steve Simon is re-elected for a third term as Minnesota’s Secretary of State, defeating Republican challenger Kim Crockett. Simon, a former state representative, garnered 55.01% of the vote, while...
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 6
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep Tom Emmer defeated Democrat Jeanne Hendricks securing 60.73% of the votes to Hendricks 39.05% of votes as of 11:01 p.m. on Tuesday, with 79.49% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click on...
Minnesota election results 2022: School Board
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for school board races in the Twin Cities metro. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Minnesota election results 2022: Attorney General
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota attorney general. Going into Election Day, both candidates won their uncontested primary races in August. Republicans saw the Minnesota Attorney General’s races as their most winnable statewide election due to the fact during the 2018 election, Democrat Keith Ellison only won against GOP-endorsed candidate Doug Wardlow by 4 percentage points.
Minnesota election results 2022: City Council
(FOX 9) - Here are the results of city council races in the Twin Cities metro. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Minnesota Senate, Attorney General races to be decided
Voters are turning out in large numbers to decide multiple key races in Minnesota, including the Second Congressional District and Attorney General. FOX 9’s Rob Olson and Mary McGuire are onsite reporting the latest from each race.
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Minnesota election results 2022: Twin Cities metro county commissioners
(FOX 9) - Here are the results of county commissioners races in the Twin Cities metro. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Election day Minnesota: Early turnout analysis before polls close
Polls opened at 7 a.m. throughout Minnesota, and will close at 8 p.m. – the results of which will settle many key races throughout the state. FOX 9 offers key analysis about early voter turnout before polls officially close.
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid
Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
California Prop 1 for abortion rights passes
LOS ANGELES - Proposition 1, a measure proposed after the repeal of Roe v. Wade that would amend the state constitution to guarantee access to abortion procedures and birth control, was passed by California voters on Tuesday. The amendment guarantees the right to abortion and contraception. It was part of...
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 11-13)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Famous actors, virtual reality, and delicious snacks are available at these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Con:. Minneapolis Convention Center. November 11-13 One day passes beginning at $20. This convention highlights comics, toys, TV, film,...
Minnesota weather: Winter is coming
(FOX 9) - We all knew it would happen eventually, that permanent dip into frozen temperatures, but this year appears like it's going to happen earlier than much of the last decade. While temperatures often dip quite low this time of year, it usually comes with plenty of fluctuations that lead to brief cold snaps and then a swing toward some relative warmth. But the cold that arrives late Thursday could hang around for the rest of the season and essentially put an end to any chances for mild temperatures moving forward.
