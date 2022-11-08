Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Bandit Network launches “Minter SBT” in collaboration with Unstoppable Domains
Bandit Network, an NFT Aggregator platform, and Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain provider and digital identity platform, have partnered to offer free Web3 domains to the Bandit community aligned with the launch of “The Minter SBT”. Imagine you minted a DeGods NFT when no one knew they existed....
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
Three New Projects to Watch for 2023 in the Web3 Entertainment Market
In the world of web3 entertainment, there are several new projects that everyone will be watching in 2023. These projects can bring new ideas to the industry and introduce new levels of engagement and excitement. This article will examine three promising new projects in the space and what they offer...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
thefastmode.com
Nokia Launches Core Software-as-a-Service for 5G
Nokia launched its pioneering Core SaaS for 5G to provide communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises the option of running the heart of their network through a highly flexible, fully automated, scalable software model that enables greater business agility and faster timeto value for delivering and monetizing network services. Nokia...
TechCrunch
These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool
One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
Microsoft brings helicopters and gliders to Flight Simulator for the first time ever
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator is getting one of its biggest updates in years today. Since the beginning, Flight Simulator has been an incredible game that brought vivid realism to those looking to try their hand at flying an airplane, whether it be a small Cessna or a commercial jet. The only problem was that planes aren’t the only aircraft in the sky. Today, Microsoft is looking to change that.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
9% of Suppliers Worldwide are Fully Automated Across B2B Commerce: Study
Only 9% of suppliers are now fully automated across the B2B commerce experience, detailing that while suppliers see the value in automation, most haven’t moved to streamline high-friction processes, stalling global supply chain transformation, according to a new JAGGAER survey. Suppliers cite “responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)” (43%)...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Breitling Just Added 3 New Tourbillon Chronographs to Its Premier Watch Collection
Nearly 140 years ago, Leon Breitling founded his namesake brand in the Jura Mountains with a focus on chronographs. After two short decades, he passed away, leaving the business to his son Gaston who was responsible for establishing the brand’s reputation in the realm of pilot watches. By 1932, Gaston was ready to retire but wanted to ensure the brand remained in the family. Soon, his son, Willy, took his place at the head of the company and continued to build on his father and grandfather’s work creating high precision timepieces. The Breitling family legacy lives on in every timepiece...
Blink-182 Funko Pop: Where to Pre-Order the Must-Have Collectible Before It’s Gone
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The sold-out Blink-182 Funko Pop! collector’s set is back in stock and available for pre-order. Funko’s Blink-182 vinyl figurines were initially released in August to celebrate the punk-pop band’s 30th anniversary. The Funko set, inspired by the “What’s My Age Again?” music video, features Pop! vinyls of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge rocking out in their birthday suits. Each vinyl figure stands approximately 3.75 to 4.4....
cryptonewsz.com
Top market experts recommend Snowfall Protocol over Osmosis & Celer Network – Read on to learn why!
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) are created using the fundamental technology known as the blockchain. Since the invention of the steam engine, electricity, and computer technology, the fourth industrial revolution has seen blockchain technology used in various industries, including finance, law, and commerce. Several of the protocols and currencies that we...
todaynftnews.com
Misk Global Forum debuts “first-of-its-kind” initiative NFT
One of the biggest youth gatherings in the world, Misk Global Forum, showcased a groundbreaking piece of art that would connect and disrupt the metaverse and the real world. What does generational transformation mean to individuals of all ages? It is a topic at the Misk Global Forum 2022, and Gateway to Consciousness is a collaborative, monolithic data visualization artwork that engages and interacts with attendees.
cryptonewsz.com
OpenSea to carry on charging creator fees for NFT collections
OpenSea, the most successful NFT marketplace in terms of volume, has stated that it will continue to enforce creator fees on its platform for any collections that are already in existence. This signifies that the creators of NFT collections currently trading on OpenSea will be allowed to continue to receive royalties on trades, unlike on many other exchanges where royalties have been made optional.
Telehealth is soaring. Here's how telecommunications companies are racing to help patients through 5G technology.
The pandemic pushed the limits of healthtech innovation. Now telcos are rushing to utilize 5G-enabled tech, but there are barriers to implementation.
cryptonewsz.com
Gigantic burn on launch set to send Uniglo.io into the top 100 alongside Klaytn and Maker
As the crypto industry looks to continue its growth and adoption in 2022, several new projects are launching that could significantly impact the space. Uniglo.io is a new social currency set to get listed on Uniswap on November 19 with a massive burn of leftover presale tokens. This move will raise prices and propel the project into the top 100 alongside Klaytn and Maker.
cryptonewsz.com
Sevilla Cryptoverse Island: A physical NFT art exhibition powered by WISe.ART
Cryptoverse Island and WISe.ART, a vetted NFT Marketplace powered by WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announced today that they would join forces to host the next Cryptoverse Island physical NFT exhibition, which takes place in Sevilla on November 17, 2022, at Sevilla´s famous Auditoriums, the Auditorio Nissan Cartuja (from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm local time).
cryptonewsz.com
Binocs launches Australian Crypto exchanges app
While cryptocurrency market surges are seen in Australian crypto investors and traders, the Australian Tax Office(ATO) has imposed a few rules and regulations concerning the taxation of crypto exchanges. Although the crypto gains are subject to Capital Gains Tax, the income is considered among the Income Tax Return, and the...
