Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
What size football boots should I get?
When it comes to buying football boots, there are plenty of things to consider, but the most important factor to consider is getting the right size to play in - because, let's face it, you don't want a pair of flippers on your feet that are two sizes too big.
fourfourtwo.com
How to clean football boots
There's nothing more annoying than finishing a game of football, looking down at your feet and seeing them caked in mud - or worse, waiting until the night before a game only to realise your football boots are sporting a new shade of brown, thanks to the dried dirt covering them.
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode launched ahead of Qatar 2022
FIFA 23's long-awaited World Cup mode goes live today, with gamers able to choose a nation and take them through their Qatar 2022 journey. To celebrate its launch, new FIFA Ultimate Team card packs will be released on Friday at at 6pm GMT. We check over 250 million products every...
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 most capped men's internationals ever
For an insight into how footballers feel about the club vs country debate, note the number of players who have been protecting themselves from injury on the eve of World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab). Being called up to represent your national team is widely seen as the biggest...
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 best women's left-backs in the world
The role of left-back in women's football seems increasingly to have become a hybrid position with a number of players on this list equally comfortable playing at left-back or left-wing. Here are the ten best women's left backs in the world right now. Thank you for reading 5 articles this...
fourfourtwo.com
Southampton appoint Luton boss Nathan Jones as new manager
New Southampton gaffer Jones replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was recently sacked with the club mired in a relegation battle. Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager. Jones, whose Hatters side were ninth in the Championship at the time of the announcement, takes...
fourfourtwo.com
England World Cup squad: Five surprise inclusions for Qatar 2022
England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 has been released, with fans left stunned by a few of manager Gareth Southgate's choices. Some of that shock was reserved for players who have been overlooked, including James Ward-Prowse, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham and Tyrone Mings. But the Three Lions squad is also scattered with players few England fans thought stood a chance of making it to Qatar.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
fourfourtwo.com
Three Lions on a shirt… apart from when they’re not. The 150 year history of the England football kit
Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds made the phrase ‘Three Lions on a shirt’ synonymous with English football thanks to their chart hit-cum-terrace anthem at Euro 96. But the plain white shirt and iconic crest have been part of English football for 150 years. And while the look...
Comments / 0