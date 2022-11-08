The Spanish goalkeeper overtook Ben Foster at the top of the standings after playing against Aston Villa on Sunday. In the 19th minute of Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, David De Gea set a new Premier League record - and this time, it wasn't to do with the amount of saves he had made in a match, or how many one-on-ones in a game he managed to stop the attacker from scoring in.

