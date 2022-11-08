Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
What size football boots should I get?
When it comes to buying football boots, there are plenty of things to consider, but the most important factor to consider is getting the right size to play in - because, let's face it, you don't want a pair of flippers on your feet that are two sizes too big.
fourfourtwo.com
Pepsi releases reimagined design of iconic shirt as Vinicius Jr is announced as brand ambassador
Pepsi has announced Vinicius Jr as the brand's latest ambassador, with the Brazilian winger unveiling a new fashion collection created by the drinks brand in conjunction with Art of Football. Part of the fashion collection (opens in new tab) features a reimagined design of the iconic Pepsi shirt first debuted...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic received botched update that bricks some smartwatches
Last month, Samsung released R8xxXXU1GVI3 for the Galaxy Watch4 series, an update that the company claimed would improve 'system stability and reliability'. However, it turns out that the 'GVI3' contains a critical bug for some Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic models. While the update arrived during the first half of October, it has taken almost a month for Samsung to recognise that GVI3 has been bricking some smartwatches.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
fourfourtwo.com
How to clean football boots
There's nothing more annoying than finishing a game of football, looking down at your feet and seeing them caked in mud - or worse, waiting until the night before a game only to realise your football boots are sporting a new shade of brown, thanks to the dried dirt covering them.
Leica's second branded smartphone sports a massive 47.2MP 1-inch sensor
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Leica has been around for decades, perhaps best known a household brand when it comes to taking incredible photos. You might even recognize it as the company that occasionally stamps its branding on the camera lens of smartphones from the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei. But as it turns out, the company also sells Leica-branded smartphones, and as you may imagine, they put a strong focus on their camera. The company has now released its second entry, the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and as with its predecessor, it's exclusive to Japan — but that's not keeping camera enthusiasts from salivating anyway.
Android Headlines
Leica Leitz Phone 2 unveiled with 240Hz display, Leica Sumicron lens
Leica has announced its second ‘Leitz’ smartphone. Its name is the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and it’s quite interesting. The thing is, this phone got announced in Japan, so it’s out of reach for the vast majority of people. The Leica Leitz Phone 2 looks really...
Forget Galaxy S23: The Galaxy S22 Plus is $250 off ahead of Black Friday
Best Buy has slashed $250 from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for the 128GB model in this early Black Friday deal.
fourfourtwo.com
How you should tie football boots and how to lace a football boot
We know the feeling. Your first pair of football boots gets delivered to your door. You open up the box and stick them on, but the laces aren't fully tied up and you're unsure on how they're supposed to look. Tying them up can be a pain, and the way...
Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599
In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
PC Magazine
Retroid Pocket 3 Review
Android-based gaming handhelds can be powerful devices, but they’re often finicky. For example, the two-year-old Retroid Pocket 2 ($84.99) and the recent Logitech G Cloud ($349.99) let you run classic games on comfortable and well-designed hardware, but only after you wrestle with emulators for a bit. The Retroid Pocket 3 ($119) makes loading and managing game roms a much smoother process than those handhelds, but you'll do a lot of tinkering with the emulators (unlike the $94.99 Anbernic RG351P). Still, it’s an impressive device that features a large screen, a powerful processor, and an overall quality feel for not a lot of money.
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors 2022
Samsung Galaxy S21 is still among the best-looking flagship Android smartphones out there, and a big reason for that is its stunning 6.2-inch display. And if you want it to stay that way, we suggest getting one of these Galaxy S21 screen protectors.
Android Headlines
AH Reader's Choice Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022 – Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the best battery life smartphone of 2022, according to Android Headlines readers. Not many phones can say that they offer excellent battery life, especially high-end ones. Well, three out of four of the phones we placed in our best battery life smartphone of 2022 poll were high-end ones, and yet, a mid-ranger won, if you ask your readers. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G won, trumping the OnePlus 10T, ASUS ROG Phone 6, and ASUS ZenFone 9. The Galaxy A53 5G was announced back in March, and it managed to become quite a popular smartphone. Battery life is one of its strong suits.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leaked
We expect the new camera phones to be announced imminently
CNET
Refurbished Samsung Laptops Are Available at Woot Starting at $150
There are a lot of laptop deals out there, but if you're in currently shopping for a new computer, consider investing in a refurb. Now through Nov. 11, Woot is offering deals on factory reconditioned Samsung laptops while supplies last. Factory reconditioned items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition -- and they cost much less than you'd pay to buy brand new. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day warranty from Samsung, so you'll be covered if something goes wrong. Often sales like these tend to have items sell out, so if you see something you're interested in, we recommend buying sooner, rather than later.
Android Authority
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 special edition gets exclusive UI and accessories
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available starting next month. Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. The phone comes with a unique design, new wallpapers, redesigned icons, and two special accessories. Samsung has launched a new special edition Galaxy Z Flip...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S22 Plus
Samsung's Galaxy S23-series is coming in early 2023 with tons of important enhancements in the pipeline, which will build on the strong foundation set by the Galaxy S22-series. While the most interesting phone will undoubtedly be the S Pen-touting Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will also score a 200MP camera, we should not forget the middle entrant in the upcoming lineup, the Galaxy S23 Plus, which could sadly be overshadowed by the much more appealing handset.
