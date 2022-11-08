Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Leica has been around for decades, perhaps best known a household brand when it comes to taking incredible photos. You might even recognize it as the company that occasionally stamps its branding on the camera lens of smartphones from the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei. But as it turns out, the company also sells Leica-branded smartphones, and as you may imagine, they put a strong focus on their camera. The company has now released its second entry, the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and as with its predecessor, it's exclusive to Japan — but that's not keeping camera enthusiasts from salivating anyway.

1 DAY AGO