theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Frederick County elects its first African-American member to the County Council
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County native Kavonte Duckett broke barriers Tuesday by becoming the County Council’s first African-American member elected to office. “It is a surreal moment. Frederick County is celebrating 275 years of history next year, and to be the first – I would have never thought it,” Duckett said Tuesday night. “But I’m glad that I am in this position and I hope to bring a number of folks up behind me so that we can carry on this mantle.”
muhsciderpress.com
Berkeley County Bond Vote to Benefit Schools
If you have been wearing your listening caps you may have heard of rumors of a new high school; however, that is only a sliver of the truth. What’s actually going on is a proposed bond to build four new elementary schools, and other improvements for the school district. It will be voted on November 8th during the midterm elections. The proposed bond will be spending a total of $124,490,000 on these renovations and buildings if it is passed.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
Shapiro, Fetterman win; Republicans carry county races
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the PA Gubernatorial race. John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race. The Adams County election results are complete (but still unofficial) with all 50 Adams County precincts reporting both in-person and mail votes. Write-in votes will be tallied later...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
theriver953.com
A couple are sentenced for espionage in Martinsburg
A press release from the Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a couple charged with espionage in Martinsburg. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis Maryland were sentenced Nov. 9 for attempting to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. The couple believed they were communicating with...
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
fox5dc.com
Elderly couple going to vote killed by vehicle near polling place in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Election Day started off with a tragedy in Montgomery County after a witness tells FOX 5 an elderly couple, believed to be on their way to vote at a nearby polling location, were struck and killed by a speeding car. Montgomery County police said a 65-year-old man...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
easternwv.edu
Alexis Snyder, MHS student, is Michael Moore Scholarship recipient at Eastern
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – Alexis Snyder, daughter of Todd and Lorena Snyder of Moorefield, is a Michael Moore Scholarship recipient at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College for 2022-23. Snyder, a Moorefield High School student, represents Hardy County in the scholarship program. The Michael Moore Scholarship at Eastern supports...
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
abc27.com
$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
