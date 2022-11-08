Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Twitter scrambles to curb spread of fake accounts
Twitter moved on Friday to curb fake accounts that have proliferated since Elon Musk's takeover, suspending sign-ups for a new paid checkmark system and reinstating a gray "official" badge on some accounts. The U-turn was the latest of a string of chaotic developments at the social network, which has lurched...
msn.com
The Federal Trade Commission says it is tracking Elon Musk's Twitter 'with deep concern' as top privacy execs quit
The Federal Trade Commission said it is "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern" after four of the company's privacy and compliance officers quit, according to Reuters. "No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," Douglas Farrar, FTC public affairs director, told...
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
msn.com
Elon Musk has donated more to Republicans than Democrats over the past 2 decades
Slide 1 of 5: Several actors said they were locked out of Twitter accounts after impersonating Elon Musk. They changed their picture and display name to match Musk's, and impersonated him in their tweets. From Rich Sommer to Kathy Griffin, here are the actors who say their accounts were suspended. Multiple actors have said their Twitter accounts were suspended after they changed their names to Elon Musk and impersonated him.After buying the platform for $44 billion, Musk said that "comedy is now legal on Twitter."Nine days later, Musk said Twitter would permanently suspend accounts that impersonated another person if the owner failed to clarify their account was a parody.As a consequence, the following actors and celebrities who tried to impersonate Musk on the site said they had their Twitter accounts locked.
msn.com
Elon Musk is putting Twitter at risk of BILLIONS in FTC fines: lawyer
A lawyer working for Twitter warns that the social network could face billions in fines from the FTC over potential violations of the consent decree it's been under - resulting from Elon Musk's rapid-fire changes that impact user privacy. The note that was posted to the company's Slack and was...
msn.com
'The Metaverse will be our slow death': Meta employees hit out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews
Meta employees are posting negative comments about Mark Zuckerberg on anonymous forum Blind. A software developer said Meta's CEO will "single-handedly kill" the company with the metaverse. The reviews were posted on the day that Meta axed 13% of its workforce and on the following day. Meta employees are taking...
One of the greatest financial writers alive has been embedded with FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried for six months and has a book on the way
Michael Lewis’ next book is about crypto's disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, according to The Ankler.
msn.com
‘I am very disappointed’ and ‘don’t understand the motivation for exactly everything that’s going on’: Scaramucci to buy back stake from FTX
Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of alternative investment firm SkyBridge, said the firm is working to buy back a 30% stake it sold in September to crypto exchange FTX, which on Friday filed for bankruptcy. When asked if he felt “duped”, Scaramucci said yes, and was “very disappointed” in...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
msn.com
Trump Roasted by Murdoch Media Over Lackluster GOP Midterms Showing
(Bloomberg) -- Rupert Murdoch’s news properties, in an unusually coordinated attack, turned on former President Donald Trump and blamed him for unexpected losses by Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Most Read from Bloomberg. A Wall Street Journal editorial Thursday dubbed him “the Republican Party’s biggest loser,” an insult...
msn.com
'Planet Killer' Asteroid Is Detected in the Sun's Glare
'Planet Killer' Asteroid , Is Detected , in the Sun's Glare. Scientists working in Chile at the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope housed within the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory detected the asteroid. They published a report on their findings on Oct. 31 in the 'The Astronomical Journal.'. Our twilight survey is scouring the area within the orbits of Earth and Venus for asteroids, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. So far we have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about 1 kilometer across, a size that we call planet killers, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. The orbit of asteroid 2022 AP7, one of the two "planet killer"-sized asteroids discovered, could potentially cross paths with Earth's orbit. Asteroids of this size are dubbed "planet killers" because impact "would have a devastating impact on life as we know it.". It would be a mass extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. For now, scientists say the asteroid "will stay well away from Earth.". Discovering such asteroids is a complicated undertaking. Deep images are needed because asteroids are faint. , Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. You are fighting the bright twilight sky near the Sun as well as the distorting effect of Earth’s atmosphere, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. The researchers in Chile use a Dark Energy Camera (DECam), which makes the hunt for asteroids possible. Our DECam survey is one of the largest and most sensitive searches ever performed for objects within Earth’s orbit, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN. This is a unique chance to understand what types of objects are lurking in the inner Solar System, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.
Comments / 0