Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of November 11, 2022 include Red Bull Foam Wreckers, Airplane Day, and more!

houstononthecheap.com
Best military discounts in Houston – Verified deals on cars, restaurants, hotels, and retail near you!
Looking for military discounts in Houston? Houston loves heroes and one way we show that is by offering military and veterans special deals and discounts from local businesses and nationally popular chains. Every year we publish at an update to Veteran’s Day deals in Houston. But this list of military discounts can be used not only on Veteran’s Day but throughout the year!
cruzely.com
Allure of the Seas Galveston Inaugural (Live Blog Day 1): Making Texas Cruise History!
Note: With the opening of a completely new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal in Galveston and the introduction of its largest ship ever to sail from Texas — Allure of the Seas — Cruzely was invited to sail on the inaugural trip from the island. The four-day cruise leaves Galveston, headed to Cozumel. I’ll be live-blogging the experience each day to share what it’s like.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of November 11, 2022 include Solstice by Studio Iregular, Classic Journey Live: A Tribute, and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend (November 11-13) include Solstice by Studio Iregular, Classic Journey Live: A Tribute, Saturday Night Skate Party, Veterans Day at Kemah Boardwalk, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town...
cruzely.com
The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Galveston (Galveston, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Galveston on Tuesday. The crash happened on the Gulf Freeway involving three bikers and a separate motorcycle.
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
‘Woman With No Clothes On…Twerking’, Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Owners Explain Dress Code
The owners of Houston’s popular Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) are opening up about their highly criticized dress code and explaining why they felt forced to implement one after seeing women come in wearing “nothing.”. Turkey Leg Hut owners Lynn and Nakia Price recently appeared on Tony Robinson’s Get...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday. Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving...
Catalytic converter thieves target cars in downtown Houston during Astros' championship parade
The Astros' championship parade was a true celebration for most people and easy pickings for others.
spacecityweather.com
Winter is coming—no really, it is
The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
