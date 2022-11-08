ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of November 11, 2022 include Red Bull Foam Wreckers, Airplane Day, and more!

By Jerri C.
houstononthecheap.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstononthecheap.com

Best military discounts in Houston – Verified deals on cars, restaurants, hotels, and retail near you!

Looking for military discounts in Houston? Houston loves heroes and one way we show that is by offering military and veterans special deals and discounts from local businesses and nationally popular chains. Every year we publish at an update to Veteran’s Day deals in Houston. But this list of military discounts can be used not only on Veteran’s Day but throughout the year!
HOUSTON, TX
cruzely.com

Allure of the Seas Galveston Inaugural (Live Blog Day 1): Making Texas Cruise History!

Note: With the opening of a completely new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal in Galveston and the introduction of its largest ship ever to sail from Texas — Allure of the Seas — Cruzely was invited to sail on the inaugural trip from the island. The four-day cruise leaves Galveston, headed to Cozumel. I’ll be live-blogging the experience each day to share what it’s like.
GALVESTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of November 11, 2022 include Solstice by Studio Iregular, Classic Journey Live: A Tribute, and more!

Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend (November 11-13) include Solstice by Studio Iregular, Classic Journey Live: A Tribute, Saturday Night Skate Party, Veterans Day at Kemah Boardwalk, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town...
HOUSTON, TX
cruzely.com

The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
GALVESTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Winter is coming—no really, it is

The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy