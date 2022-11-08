Read full article on original website
75 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press
Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Herschel Walker won overwhelming share of white votes – the only group that supported him
Herschel Walker claims he'll protect 'Martians' because they 'belong' to his family. Every racial demographic except for white people and men voted overwhelmingly for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race, according to exit polls. Exit polls showed that only white voters picked former University of Georgia running...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Trump Returns to Iowa to Rally for Grassley & Reynolds
The 45th President of the United States is scheduled to land in Iowa for a campaign rally on Thursday, November 3. Donald J. Trump is reportedly making the trip to campaign for the reelection of Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley. The Sioux City event will be another signature...
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation's largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election in Nevada's 3rd Congressional district
Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election against Republican April Becker in the race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Local attorney discusses judge's decision to block student loan forgiveness
A federal judge in Texas struck down President Joe Biden's plan to erase federal student loans from millions of borrowers.
Why Nevada election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day
Trump Exec. Reveals Salacious Details of Tax Scheme During Criminal Trial
The Trump Organization criminal tax trial is well underway, and Controller Jeffrey McConney has revealed new details about his orders from higher-ups. Credit: Moelyn Photos (Getty Images)
