'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press

Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Trump Returns to Iowa to Rally for Grassley & Reynolds

The 45th President of the United States is scheduled to land in Iowa for a campaign rally on Thursday, November 3. Donald J. Trump is reportedly making the trip to campaign for the reelection of Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley. The Sioux City event will be another signature...
Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
